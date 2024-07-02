The War Within Beta Hotfix Update - Demon Hunter Tuning & Shaman Talent Tree Changes

Enhance need love big time not gonna lie the worst changes ever 0 mobility , the new pvp talent is dog@#$% they should just have made a new pvp talent like : Spirit walk now give u freedom for 4 or 3 sec . Make doomwinds off gcd make windfury good again , i try both build elemental blast and windfury on the beta and trust me both are bad in pvp , u barely do any healing cuz they just nerf the talent in the enhance three its no longer there , ur skishy asf even with the new totem , and ur damage is negative compare to ret , dk , ww that are still unkillable after 1 Month since beta release . i hope things change .
I wouldn't call these "extensive hotfixes" for DH considering they zero out our hidden aura buff and some abilities went up slightly while others went down slightly. No actual change, and even worse, it looks like they're moving to the numbers tuning phase for us.
Enhance "dev" must have taken some blows to the head lately..........Doesn't Blizzard provide health insurance for a CT scan?
totemic still says it need WFT, so...
I just thought of something, are we not getting 10 more talent points from levelling ? Or are we capped at lv70? It would feel bad to stop getting talent points while getting a level up, imagine new players' confusion.
Updated some points with the latest buildLost almost half of Healing Stream totem in favor of… random 6% Fire, Frost, and Nature damage reduction, which is a huge nerfLost Lightning Shield maelstrom generation utility and damage (was rather important in pvp and solo content) and some Earth Shield healing in favor of 25% better healing surge on self…Lost 2% Leech and 2% AOE damage reductionyou know what, screw it, lost an annoying high maintenance but high uptime 10% physical damage reduction for the partyGained SPIRITWALKER’S GRACE mandatory talent on ENHANCEMENT WOWGained 27% max hp heal once when you’re already almost deadGained absorb totem, which is the first actually nice thing, however looking at the numbers… it’s ok, but it’s still gimmicky, especially for a TWO minute cooldown. Also considering each tick only updates the buff, doesn’t stack. So it’s a delayed absorb? Pretty weird stuff. Oh and as usual, in pvp, it’ll just be broken, good luck getting any use of it. Also ironically currently less effective than what the tooltip says, a little bit, but still ironicGained… 15% weapon imbue effects? It does absolutely nothing for Flametongue that’s for sure, since that one already does less than negligible damage, it increases windfury damage, nothing about the chance. Basic, somewhat useful, albeit conditional and just for storm build, but doesn’t sound super impressive so far. And let’s not even talk about the part where it still prevents the use of now-returning weapon oilsGained 10% slow on frost shock…Gained actual points to take other things, which in my case is Earth Elemental, which is still a terrible “defensive” and in M+, unless tank dies, only makes it worse. Oh and random 5% damage reduction while it’s active, for a minute (if it survives) with 5 minute cooldownGained Seasoned Winds which frankly, is so niche and stupid, there’s a reason it was a PVP talent, it has no place here, it’s just useless in most situations and the more I think about seasoned winds the more I hate it. That’s not a defensive, that’s just baitNo improvements to Astral Shift, defensives still suck, potentially buffed a tiny bit, but FAR from enough. The capstones are the WORST options of any class in existence, literally not a single one of them is worth the investment, the new absorb shield is potentially nice.Now onto the spec tree… not a single change to my storm build.There is a change now. They made it worse. Now I need to use 1 extra talent for Flurry… jesus christ. So, Enho tree just nerfed for no reason. And apparently, 25% damage nerf to Chain Lightning tooWhich is a net negative, because Elemental Blast nerfed, so even less reasons to go for that useless button bloat now. Still general button bloat worse than most specs in the game. Doomwinds, an important 8 second duration cooldown where every single action matters, still on GCD. Tons of useless 2 points talents that just consume points. The playstyle IS ok, but ineffective, still capped at soft (and sometimes hard) cap of 6 targets in most aoe situations, etc. Enhancement just needs a REAL bloody buff if they aren’t going to improve the tree, because as it stands now, it’s a REALLY bad spot to be in. Oh and if anyone was actually ever interested in Windfury Totem, now you don’t even need enhancement. So, it’s a pure net negative for this spec. Still brings nothing useful to a raid. M+ is a little better, but it still sucks. Delayed stun totem with only 3 second stun and manual aim sucks too.Verdict:Defensives potentially MILDLY buffed, self-healing nerfed, lost a lot of base power they returned the lost values to the talents, gained some potential utility (which is still worse than anything any other class can offer), and enhancement tree got absolutely nothing decimated for no reason. Long story short, this is a pure nerf, that’s the rework. Class tree is actually moderately better now, just a little, but it doesn’t compensate the kick in the balls Enhancement received in general. Disgusting.P.S. Give tank shaman.