The War Within Beta Development Notes for June 26th - Rogue & Shaman Hotfixes

We recently deployed the following changes to the War Within Beta:CLASSES
Subtlety
- ROGUE
Hero Talents
Trickster (Subtlety/Outlaw)
Flawless Form buff duration increased to 12 seconds (was 6 seconds).
- Unseen Blade damage increased by 36%.
- Outlaw
Nimble Flurry now increases Blade Flurry damage by 15% (was 10%).
Assassination
- Nimble Flurry now deals 40% of listed abilities’ damage to nearby targets (was 15%).
- Nimble Flurry now includes Echoing Reprimand, Goremaw’s Bite, and Unseen Blade in addition to currently listed abilities. Tooltip will reflect this change in a future update.
Outlaw
- All ability damage increased by 15%.
Subtlety
- All ability damage increased by 20%.
SHAMAN
- All ability damage increased by 20%.
- Elemental
All damage increased by 30%.