The War Within Beta Development Notes for June 26th - Rogue & Shaman Hotfixes

ROGUE



Hero Talents



Trickster (Subtlety/Outlaw)



Flawless Form buff duration increased to 12 seconds (was 6 seconds). Unseen Blade damage increased by 36%.

Outlaw



Nimble Flurry now increases Blade Flurry damage by 15% (was 10%).

Nimble Flurry now deals 40% of listed abilities’ damage to nearby targets (was 15%).

Nimble Flurry now includes Echoing Reprimand, Goremaw’s Bite, and Unseen Blade in addition to currently listed abilities. Tooltip will reflect this change in a future update.

All ability damage increased by 15%.

All ability damage increased by 20%.

Elemental



All damage increased by 30%.

We recently deployed the following changes to the War Within Beta: