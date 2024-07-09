The War Within Beta Development Notes for July 9th - More Class Tuning!

DEATH KNIGHT



Unholy Strength (Rune of the Fallen Crusader) now heals for 4% maximum health (was 6%). An issue causing Raise Abomination to deal less damage than it should has been fixed.

Hero Talents



Deathbringer (Blood/Frost)



Frost



Exterminate first scythe damage increased by 25%. Exterminate second scythe damage increased by 20%.

Soul Rupture now deals 30% of the damage dealt to nearby enemies.

Reaper’s Mark melee ability damage (not the stacked debuff) increased by 88%.

Wave of Souls damage increased by 15%.

Whitemane Death Coil cast frequency increased.

Whitemane Undeath cast frequency increased.

Trollbane’s Icy Fury now correctly deals Shadowfrost damage (was dealing Frost damage).

Trollbane’s Icy Fury deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets.

Unholy



Undeath damage now scales with Unholy Death Knight’s Mastery. Trollbane’s Icy Fury now scales correctly with Unholy Death Knight’s Mastery.

Vampiric Strike now functions with Reaping.

Infliction of Sorrow now extends the duration of Virulent Plague/Blood Plague by 3 seconds while Gift of the San’layn is active (was 2 seconds).

Hero Talents



Aldrachi Reaver



Thrill of the Fight damage increase reduced to 20% (was 30%). Reaver’s Mark damage increase reduced to 12/24% (was 15/30%).

Reaver’s Mark converted to stacks – Now grants 1 stack if cast first, 2 if cast second.

Havoc



Warblade’s Hunger Felblade now consumes up to 5 nearby Soul Fragments.

Swiftmend healing increased by 15%.

Restoration



Wild Growth healing increased by 15%.

Regrowth healing increased by 15%.

Hero Talents



Scalecommander (Devastation/Augmentation)



Bombardments damage increased by 30%.

Eternity Surge damage increased by 15%.

Imminent Destruction is no longer the capstone, and has swapped positions with Feed the Flames.

Nerub-ar Palace Class Set



(2) Set Bonus has been redesigned – Reversion’s healing is increased by 10%, and it has a 50% chance to grant 1 additional stack of Temporal Compression.

Rejuvenating Wind now heals 12% maximum health over its duration (was 20%).

Survival



Grenade Juggler has been updated – Casting Explosive Shot reduces the cooldown of Wildfire Bomb by 2 seconds.

Bombardier is no longer consumed by Sulfur-Lined Pockets or Grenade Juggler procs.

Reabsorption now heals for 3% maximum health (was 5%).

Cryo-Freeze now causes Ice Block to heal for 25/50% of maximum health over its duration (was 40/80%).

Hero Talents



Spellslinger (Frost/Arcane)



Splinterstorm no longer has a chance to grant Clearcasting.

Spellfrost Teachings now summons an Arcane Orb at 50% effectiveness and no longer increases Arcane Orb damage dealt for 10 seconds.

Frost



Controlled Instincts now has a 4 second grace period.

High Voltage base chance decreased to 10% (was 20%).

High Voltage proc chance increase per failure increased to 10% (was 5%).

Aether Attunement damage bonus decreased to 100% on primary target and 50% on secondary targets (was 150% and 100% respectively).

Arcane Blast damage reduced by 5%.

Arcane Missiles damage reduced by 5%.

Arcane Barrage damage reduced by 10%.

Fixed an issue that was allowing procs such as Orb Barrage and Energy Reconstitution to generate Clearcasting.

Death’s Chill now stacks up to 12 times.

Time Anomaly now grants a temporary Water Elemental when it procs Icy Veins.

Refreshing Icy Veins no longer breaks Fractured Frost, Slick Ice, Death’s Chill, or Thermal Void for the duration of the refreshed Icy Veins.

Glacial Spike damage increased by 10%.

Cryopathy and Splintering Ray are no longer a choice node.

The location of nodes in Gate 3 have been adjusted.

Healing Elixir now heals for 10% of maximum health (was 15%).

Mistweaver



Overflowing Mist now heals for 0.6%/1.2% maximum health (was 1%/2%).

Hero Talents



Herald of the Sun (Holy/Retribution)



Sun’s Avatar now contributes 50% of its healing to Beacon of Light (was 100%).

Eternal Flame periodic healing decreased by 20%.

Dawnlight now contributes 50% of its healing to Beacon of Light (was 100%).

Luminosity now increases the critical strike rate of Holy Shock and Light of Dawn by 5% (was 10%).

Gleaming Rays now increases the healing of your Holy Power spenders by 6% (was 10%).

Undisputed Ruling now grants 12% Haste for 6 seconds after casting Hammer of Light (was 15% Haste).

Empyrean Hammer damage reduced by 5%.

Cries of Redemption now deals 80% of the damage to nearby enemies on Empyrean Hammer critical strikes (was 60%).

Retribution



Sacrosanct Crusade effectiveness reduced by 25%.

Holy Light’s healing decreased by 20%.

Imbued Infusions now reduces the cooldown of Holy Shock by 1 second (was 2 seconds).

Crusader Aura talent is no longer granted by default in the Class tree for Retribution.

Greater Judgment talent is now granted by default in the Class tree for Retribution.

Consecrated Blade is no longer a talent and now learned at level 11.

New Talent: Holy Flames – Divine Storm deals 10% increased damage and when it hits an enemy affected by your Expurgation, it spreads the effect to up to 4 targets hit. You deal 3% increased Holy damage to targets burning from your Expurgation.

Justicar’s Vengeance now heals for 3% of maximum health (was 5%).

Blessed Champion is now a 1-point talent (was 2).

The following talents are now 2 points (was 1):



Heart of the Crusader

Hero Talents



Voidweaver (Discipline/Shadow)



Shadow



Collapsing Void damage reduced by 20%.

Pain Transformation now heals for 15% of maximum health (was 25%).

Cloaked in Shadows now creates an absorb for 18% of maximum health (was 30%).

Soothing Darkness now heals for 15% maximum health over its duration (was 24%).

Hero Talents



Stormbringer (Elemental/Enhancement)



Tempest damage increased by 50%.

Echo of the Elemental’s Lesser Elementals now deal 65% of the main Elemental’s damage.

Elemental Blast damage reduced by 25%.



This change has been reverted.

(4) Set Bonus has been redesigned – Now grants +1 Feral Spirit when activating Feral Spirits.

Earthen Wall Totem’s health reduced by 40%.

Torrent now increases Riptide’s initial healing by 20% and its critical strike rate by 10%.

Demon Skin now creates an absorb for 0.12/0.24% maximum health (was 0.2/0.4%) and may stack up to 5/10% of your maximum health (was 8/15%).

Hero Talents



Hellcaller (Destruction/Affliction)



Seeds of Their Demise has been redesigned – After Wither reaches 8 stacks or when its host reaches 20% health, Wither deals Shadowflame damage to its host every 1 second until 1 stack remains. When Blackened Soul deals damage, you have a chance to gain Tormented Crescendo/2 stacks of Flashpoint.

Blackened Soul has been redesigned – Spending Soul Shards on damaging spells will further corrupt enemies affected by your Wither, increasing its stack count by 1. Each time Wither gains a stack it has a chance to deal Shadowflame to its host every 1 second until 1 stack remains.

Malevolence has been redesigned – Dark magic erupts from you and corrupts your soul for 20 seconds, causing enemies suffering from your Wither to take Shadowflame damage and increase its stack count by 6. While corrupted your Haste is increased by 8% and spending Soul Shards on damaging spells grants 1 additional stack of Wither.

Succulent Soul has been redesigned – A Succulent Soul empowers your next Malefic Rapture/Hand of Gul’dan, increasing its damage by 20%, and unleashing your demonic soul to deal Shadow damage.

Shadow of Death has been redesigned – Your Soul Rot/Summon Demonic Tyrant is empowered by the demonic entity within you, causing it to grant 3 Soul Shards that each contain a Succulent Soul.

Soul Conduit now has a 10% chance to refund a Soul Shard (was 5%).



Developer’s note: We are increasing the effect of Soul Conduit for Affliction and Destruction due to the lower Soul Shard generation and spending rates these two specializations share compared to Demonology.

Developer’s note: We are increasing the effect of Soul Conduit for Affliction and Destruction due to the lower Soul Shard generation and spending rates these two specializations share compared to Demonology.

Arms



Storm Wall now heals for 5% of maximum health (was 8%).

Invigorating Fury now heals for 10% of maximum health (was 15%).

Pain and Gain now heals for 2.1% maximum health (was 3.5%).

CLASSES



HUNTER



Survival of the Fittest no longer reduces damage taken by an additional 10% in PvP combat.

Kill Shot damage is no longer increased by 10% in PvP combat.

Beast Mastery



Cobra Shot damage is no longer reduced by 33% in PvP combat.

Barbed Shot is no longer reduced by 7% in PvP combat.

Razor Fragments damage bonus to Kill Shot is longer reduced by 20% in PvP combat.

Explosive Shot damage is no longer increased by 10% in PvP combat.

Serpent Sting is no longer reduced by 17% in PvP combat.

Raptor Strike is no longer reduced by 5% in PvP combat.

Mongoose Bite is no longer increased by 3% in PvP combat.

Greater Heal (PvP Talent) now heals for 40% of maximum health (was 65%).

Raid Rewards



Treacherous Transmitter cooldown increased to 1.5 minutes (was 1 minute). Primary stat buff increased accordingly.

On the world map, zooming in on Hub icons will allow you to see available quests in the area in more detail.

Heya! Here are this week’s updates to the War Within Beta:Holy Flames is now in a choice node with Blade of Vengeance.Empyrean Legacy moved to where Vanguard of Justice was on the talent tree.Vanguard of Justice has been removed.