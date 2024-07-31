This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
11.0.0
Beta
The War Within Beta Build 55959 Class and Spell Changes - Major Tuning Changes
The War Within
Posted
36 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
This week's beta build for The War Within features a
massive list of class tuning
previewed by Blizzard yesterday, including major Warlock buffs, a few Augmentation nerfs, and several tier set changes!
Class Tools
Blood
Talents
Frost
Talents
Unholy
Talents
Specialization (1)
Effect #6 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 4054%
Affected Spells:
(and 77 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 4054%
Affected Spells:
(and 77 more.)
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 4054%
Affected Spells:
(and 77 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 4054%
Affected Spells:
(and 77 more.)
Effect #12 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 27.6540
Effect #13 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 27.6540
Talents (1)
Consume yourup to 5 Bone Shield charges to create a whirl of bone and gore that batters all nearby enemies, dealing (28.25% of Attack power) Shadow damage every 1 sec, and healing you for 2% of your maximum health every time it deals damage (up to 10%). Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets.
Lasts 12 sec per Bone Shield charge spent and rapidly regenerates a Bone Shield every 1 sec.
Duration changed from 1 sec to 2 sec
Talents (4)
Continuously deal \116.73%130.738% of Attack power) * \\ -- 2H, DW / Attack power] Frost damage every 1 sec to enemies in a cone in front of you, until your Runic Power is exhausted. Deals reduced damage to secondary targets.
Generates 2 Rune at the start and end.
Chill your \97.58%105.386% of Attack power)] Frost damage.]\68.624%74.114% of Attack power) + (68.624%74.114% of Attack power)] Frost damage.]
A brutal attack \122.213%132% of Attack power) * 1] Physical damage.]\82.563%89.168% of Attack power) + (82.563%89.168% of Attack power)) * 1] Physical damage.]
When Frost Strike consumes 5 Razorice stacks, it deals 65%60% of the damage dealt to nearby enemies. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Critical Strike Damage
Value: 6560
Talents (1)
Raises an Abomination for 30 sec which wanders and attacks enemies, applying Festering Wound when it melees targets, and affecting all those nearby with Virulent Plague.
Cost changed from None to -10 Runic Power
Deathbringer (2)
Frost:
After Reaper's Mark explodes, your next Obliterate costs no Rune and summons 2 scythes to strike your enemies.
The first scythe strikes your target for (286.875%430.312% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage and has a 20% chance to apply Reaper's Mark, the second scythe strikes all enemies around your target for (183.6% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage\. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets.
Frost:
Viciously slice into the soul of your enemy, dealing (150%320% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage and applying Reaper's Mark.
Each time you deal Shadow or Frost damage, add a stack of Reaper's Mark. After 12 sec or reaching 40 stacks, the mark explodes, dealing (18.2%24.57% of Attack power) damage per stack.
Reaper's Mark travels to an unmarked enemy nearby if the target dies, or explodes below 35% health when there are no enemies to travel to. This explosion cannot occur again on a target for 3 min.
Blood:
Viciously slice into the soul of your enemy, dealing (80%150% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage and applying Reaper's Mark.
Each time you deal Shadow or Frost damage, add a stack of Reaper's Mark. After 12 sec or reaching 40 stacks, the mark explodes, dealing (10.92% of Attack power) damage per stack.
Reaper's Mark travels to an unmarked enemy nearby if the target dies, or explodes below 35% health when there are no enemies to travel to. This explosion cannot occur again on a target for 3 min.
Effect #2 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 0.81.5)
Effect #4 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 1.53.2)
Rider of the Apocalypse (1)
Spending Runes has a chance to call forth the aid of a Horsemen for 10 sec.
Mograine
Casts Death and Decay at his location that follows his position.
Whitemane
Casts Undeath on your target dealing (11.4422% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage per stack every 3 sec, for 24 sec. Each time Undeath deals damage it gains a stack. Cannot be Refreshed.
Trollbane
Casts Chains of Ice on your target slowing their movement speed by 40% and increasing the damage they take from you by 5% for 8 sec.
Nazgrim
While Nazgrim is active you gain Apocalyptic Conquest, increasing your Strength by 5%.3%.
Class Tools
Havoc
Talents
Vengeance
Talents
Talents (2)
Immolation Aura has 1 additional charge and 25%30% chance to refund a charge when used.
You can have multiple Immolation Auras active at a time.
Effect #1 Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2530
Blasts all enemies in front of you,\ for up to {?a320415\18.29%36.6% of Attack power) * 10 * 2]}]\18.29%36.6% of Attack power) * 10]}] Chaos damage over 2 sec. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets.\
Specialization (1)
Effect #6 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 015%
Affected Spells:
(and 26 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 015%
Affected Spells:
(and 26 more.)
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 015%
Affected Spells:
(and 26 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 015%
Affected Spells:
(and 26 more.)
Effect #11 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 015
Effect #12 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 015
Aldrachi Reaver (4)
Vengeance:
Consuming 3020 Soul Fragments or casting The Hunt converts your next Throw Glaive into Reaver's Glaive.
Reaver's Glaive:
Throw a glaive enhanced with the essence of consumed souls at your target, dealing (300% of Attack power) Physical damage and ricocheting to 2 additional enemies.
Begins a well-practiced pattern of glaivework, enhancing your next and Soul Cleave.
The enhanced ability you cast first deals 10% increased damage, and the second deals 20% increased damage.
Effect #1 Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 3020
Havoc:
Chaos Strike deals 15% increased damage.10% increased damage.
Vengeance:
Soul Cleave deals 15% increased damage.10% increased damage.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1510%
Affected Spells:
Consuming a Soul Fragment also healsEach Soul Fragment you consume shields you for an additional 15% over time.of the amount healed.
Vengeance:
When enhanced by Reaver's Glaive, applies Reaver's Mark, which causes the target to take 12%7% increased damage for 20 sec.
If cast after Soul Cleave, Reaver's Mark is increased to 24%.14%.
Havoc:
When enhanced by Reaver's Glaive, Chaos Strike applies Reaver's Mark, which causes the target to take 12%7% increased damage for 20 sec.
If cast after Blade Dance, Reaver's Mark is increased to 24%.14%.
Fel-Scarred (3)
Havoc:
Your blades burn with Fel energy, causing your Chaos Strike, Throw Glaive, and auto-attacks to deal an additional 15%60% damage as Fire over 6 sec.
Vengeance:
Your blades burn with Fel energy, causing your Soul Cleave, Throw Glaive, and auto-attacks to deal an additional 15%60% damage as Fire over 6 sec.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1560
Havoc:
Metamorphosis now also causes Demon's Bite to generate 15 additional Fury.
While demon form is active, the first cast of each empowered ability induces a Demonsurge, causing you to explode with Fel energy, dealing (180%170% of Attack power) Fire damage to nearby enemies.
Vengeance:
Metamorphosis now also greatly empowers Soul Cleave and Spirit Bomb.
While demon form is active, the first cast of each empowered ability induces a Demonsurge, causing you to explode with Fel energy, dealing (180%170% of Attack power) Fire damage to nearby enemies.
Demonsurge deals 35%50% increased damage when it strikes a single target.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 3550
Class Tools
Balance
Talents
Feral
Talents
Guardian
Talents
Restoration
Talents
Specialization (2)
Effect #8 NEW Effect #12 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 6%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #13 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 6%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #14 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 6%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #15 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 6%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #12 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 6%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #13 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 6%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #14 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 6%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #15 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 6%
Affected Spells:
Hurl a ball of energy at the target, dealing (70%74.2% of Spell power) Nature damage.\
Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.70.742)
Talents (10)
Increases maximum Astral Power by 20. Entering Eclipse grants 2025 Astral Power.
Balance, Guardian
Calls down a beam of pure celestial energy that follows the enemy, dealing up to \18.2%19.3% of Spell power)] Astral damage over 8 sec within its area. Damage reduced on secondary targets.
Generates 40 Astral Power over its duration.
Deals (244%258.6% of Spell power) Astral damage to the target and empowers New Moon to become Half Moon.
Generates 10 Astral Power.
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 2.442.586)
Celestial Alignment blasts all enemies in a targeted area for \200%212% of Spell power) * 1.0816] Astral damage and applies Stellar Flare to them.
Reduces the cooldown of \ by 60 sec.
Starsurge has a chance to summon the Spirit of Goldrinn, which immediately deals \85.2%95.4% of Spell power) * 1.0816] Astral damage to the target.
Rank 1: Starsurge has a chance to summon the Spirit of Goldrinn, which immediately deals ((85.2%95.4% of Spell power) * 1.0816) Astral damage to the target.
Rank 2: Starsurge has a chance to summon the Spirit of Goldrinn, which immediately deals ((85.2%95.4% of Spell power) * 1.0816) Astral damage to the target.
Effect #3 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.8520.954)
Moonfire and Sunfire damage over time has a chance to call down a falling star, dealing (30%31.8% of Spell power) Astral damage and generating 2 Astral Power.
Calls down waves of falling stars upon enemies within 40 yds, dealing \14%14.84% of Spell power)] Astral damage over 8 sec. Multiple uses of this ability may overlap.\
Burns the target for (17.8%18.9% of Spell power) Astral damage, and then an additional (150%159.6% of Spell power) damage over 24 sec. If dispelled, causes (222.6% of Spell power) damage to the dispeller and blasts them upwards.
Generates 12 Astral Power.
Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.1780.189)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Periodic Damage: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.1250.133)
Consuming Umbral Embrace increases the damage of your Moonfire, Sunfire, Stellar Flare, Shooting Stars, and Starfall by 30%35% for 6 sec.
Grow a magical mushroom at the target enemy's location. After 1 sec, the mushroom detonates, dealing (200%254.4% of Spell power) Nature damage and then an additional (113%143.5% of Spell power) Nature damage over 10 sec. Affected targets are slowed by 50%.
Generates up to 1620 Astral Power based on targets hit.
Specialization (1)
Effect #5 Effect #14 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 510%
Affected Spells:
Effect #15 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1015%
Affected Spells:
Effect #14 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 510%
Affected Spells:
Effect #15 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1015%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #17 Apply Aura: Mod Auto Attack Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 30
Talents (3)
Incarnation: Avatar of Ashamane
During Incarnation: Avatar of Ashamane and for 3040 sec after it ends, your Rip and Rake each cause affected enemies to take 3% increased damage from your abilities.
Convoke the Spirits
Convoke the Spirits' cooldown is reduced by 50% and its duration and number of spells cast is reduced by 25%. Convoke the Spirits has an increased chance to use an exceptional spell or ability.
An improved Cat Form that grants all of your known Berserk effects and lasts 20 sec. You may shapeshift in and out of this improved Cat Form for its duration. During Incarnation:
Energy cost of all Cat Form abilities is reduced by 20%25%, and Prowl can be used once while in combat.\
Effect #1 Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Power Cost
Value: -20-25% (SP mod: 0.25)
Affected Spells:
(and 7 more.)
Tiger's Fury increases your Haste by 8%10% and Energy recovery rate by 20%25% for 6 sec.
Specialization (1)
Effect #13 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 5890%
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 5890%
Affected Spells:
Effect #19 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 02%
Affected Spells:
Effect #20 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 02%
Affected Spells:
Effect #22 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: -10-12
Affected Spells:
Effect #23 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #2's Value (Label)
Value: -10-12
Affected Spells:
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 5890%
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 5890%
Affected Spells:
Effect #10 Apply Aura: Mod Auto Attack Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 6092
Effect #19 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 02%
Affected Spells:
Effect #20 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 02%
Affected Spells:
Effect #22 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: -10-12
Affected Spells:
Effect #23 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #2's Value (Label)
Value: -10-12
Affected Spells:
Talents (3)
Every 200300 Rage you spend causes a burst of restorative energy, healing allies within 12 yds for (600% of Attack power).
Effect #1 Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 200300
When you take non-periodic damage, you have a chance equal to your critical strike to cause your next Regrowth to heal for an additional 200%130%, and to be instant, free, and castable in all forms for 30 sec.
This effect cannot occur more than once every 20 sec.
Moonfire deals 10%8% increased damage and also hits another nearby enemy within 15 yds of the target.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 108%
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 108%
Affected Spells:
Specialization (2)
Your healing is increased by 4.0% for each of your Restoration heal over time effects on the target.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.5)
(Pvp Multiplier: 10.8)
Restoration Druid core passive
Effect #7 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -31-41%
Affected Spells:
Effect #8 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: -31-41%
Affected Spells:
Effect #9 Ap