The War Within Beta Build 55087 Class and Spell Changes - Many Hunter Changes

Hunter changes seem promising at first glance.
this build is pretty un-bear-able
So my fellow elemental's what are you rerolling to? Evoker is just better
Shaman is the only one left then I think
Marksman still in dire straits here... this change to wailing arrow makes it completely unreliable to cast when you would want it and it's basically just extra damage and a random silence... that is full trash.there's some decent ideas but a lot of this is still ranging from whatever to bad so hopefully future passes continue in the good direction and address the bad stuff cuz this still aint even close to being it.
Now that hunters can no longer complain, all the crying is left to the shamans.
Will check talent calculator to see where are those new positioning changes applied to. On paper, looks like some dead talents have been removed and some numbers changed. It doesn't exactly look like a "rework", more like just numbers tuning.I wish they actually kept old Wailing Arrow and changed the positioning to a node where it was easier to take. Already having a very long interrupt CD, this was rather handy for big pulls with AoE interrupt/silence in Season 1/2 but couldn't be bothered taking it later with changes to it's position where it was a big DPS loss.So long I guess, can't really have good things.