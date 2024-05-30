The War Within Beta Begins June 5! - Immediate Beta Access for Epic Edition Pre-Purchase & New Key Art

The World of Warcraft®: The War Within™ beta test begins June 5! Over the course of the test, we’ll be inviting community veterans, press, fansites, friends, and family to check out the upcoming expansion and give us feedback. Players who purchase or who upgrade to the Epic Edition of The War Within will also gain immediate access to the beta and gain a minimum three-day early access to the expansion.
Players selected to participate* will receive an email invitation directing them to download the game client directly from the Battle.net desktop app. Players who purchase the Epic Edition may also receive email notifications. As always, please be aware of phishing attempts—if you’re unsure whether your invitation is legitimate, please log in to your Battle.net account to verify that there is a The War Within beta license attached (under Your Game Accounts).
Getting Started
Join us in testing The War Within
. Players who have opted in can be selected to be testers, and invitations will go out regularly throughout the test. If selected to participate in the beta test, your Battle.net account will already be flagged for access. Players who upgrade to the Epic Edition of The War Within
will also gain immediate access to the beta.
- Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date.
- Run the Battle.net® desktop app—it may need to update itself if you haven't run it recently. If you don't have the app installed, get started here.
- Once Battle.net is installed and updated, select World of Warcraft from the list of games.
- In the Game Version drop-down menu above the Play button, choose The War Within (listed under In Development) option, then click Install.
- Allow installation to complete, click Play, and select any available Test Servers.
- Create a new test character or use the character copy to import your existing Dragonflight character.
- Enter the game and test the available content.
If you have issues installing and operating The War Within
Beta, please check our Common Technical Issues and Solutions
to begin troubleshooting.
What's Available in the Beta?
New systems, the complete leveling experience, zones, dungeons, delves, Warbands, and the new playable Earthen are all available in the beta. Raid testing will come at a later time. The Zones of Khaz Algar- Designated Sector AR-934
Beneath the surface of Azeroth, an expansive world exists, fraught with danger and waiting to be explored.
The Isle of Dorn
Discover the land of Khaz Algar, off the western shores of Pandaria and home to the Earthen. Their capital city, Dornogal, will become the new meeting ground for the Horde and Alliance.
The Ringing Deep
This gigantic cavern serves as the home of the Machine Speakers, Earthen who maintain the gigantic Titan machines of old.
Hallowfall
Lit by a massive crystal at its center, this bright underground zone is home to the Arathi who are engaged in a continuing battle against the nerubians.
Azj-Kahet
The pinnacle of nerubian society where Xal’atath, Harbinger of the Void, has been gathering and mutating nerubian forces to create an unstoppable army.
For players who are concerned about entering into a space filled with spiders, there will be an arachnophobia filter that can be turned on which will convert spider creatures into crabs. Meet the Earthen
We’ve met Titan-forged Earthen before in Ulduar and other places, but this society of Earthen has been isolated within Khaz Algar for a long while and have developed their own manners and customs. Visually, they are a bit larger, and gem encrusted.
Earthen will also unlock as a playable race. Replenishing the culture’s dwindling numbers by either joining the Horde or the Alliance. Players will be able to choose either faction to begin their journey.
There are many customizations that will be coming for these Earthen including different gem encrustations, beards for all body types, skin colorizations, and more. Dungeons
Similar to the launch of previous expansions, there will be 4 level-up dungeons and 4 maximum-level dungeons that are available in each of the four new zones.Level-Up Dungeons
Maximum Level
- The Rookery
- The Stonevault
- Priory of the Sacred Flame
- City of Threads
- Cinderbrew Meadery
- Darkflame Cleft
- The Dawnbreaker
- Old City
If you don’t want to use the Dungeon Finder to take part in dungeons with other players, you can continue the campaign story with Follower Dungeons which will be available to play through in all level-up dungeons. Nerub’ar Palace Raid Dungeon
The Nerub’ar Palace raid dungeon will offer eight boss encounters. Located in Azj-Kahet, it will result in the culmination of the story we see play out involving the machinations of the nerubian empire and Queen Ansurek’s collaboration with Xal’atath.
Players can also expect new tier rewards for their valiant efforts. New Features
Delves New Mechanical Mount Reward
- Delves: Deep beneath the surface lies treasure vaults waiting to be discovered. Explore these world instances solo or with up to four friends, along with an NPC companion, to defeat bosses and gain epic end-game loot.
Mix and match customizations to make your new mount your own.
*Please note many of these trees have been updated since the original previews.
- Warbands: Expand the potential of your alternate characters with account-wide progression across your family of characters on your Battle.net account. Share your Warband Bank access, War Within Renown, achievements, collections, and more. Visit our latest article to learn more about Warbands.
- Hero Talents: Rise to new heights of power with new Hero Talent trees. Each class specialization has access to two choices of self-contained Hero Talent trees inspired by iconic Warcraft universe archetypes. Revisit our previous Hero Talent previews to get a glimpse at what is in development.
- Mountain Thane, Lightsmith, San’layn, and Chronowarden
- Keeper of the Grove Druid, Dark Ranger Hunter, Frostfire Mage, and Oracle Priest
- Elune’s Chosen and Wildstalker Druids, Scalecommander Evoker, Herald of the Sun and Templar Paladins, Trickster Rogue, Diabolist Warlock, and Colossus Warrior
- Rider of the Apocalypse and Deathbringer Death Knights, Aldrachi Reaver Demon Hunter, Druid of the Claw Druid, Flameshaper Evoker, Pack Leader Hunter, Spellslinger Mage, Shado-Pan and Conduit of the Celestials Monks, Farseer Shaman, Hellcaller Warlock, and Slayer Warrior.
- New Battleground: Deephaul Ravine
- Professions: New Recipes and Enchantments, updated NPC Work Orders
- UI Updates: Improved quest icons to make types of quests clearer.
Pre-Purchase World of Warcraft: The War Within
Choose your edition. Epic Edition
Includes everything in the Heroic Edition. Plus, you’ll have guaranteed Beta Access and Early Access (3 days) to The War Within
†. You’ll also receive 30 days of game time, Squally, the Storm Hatchling pet, Sandbox Storm Gryphon toy, and Deepdweller’s Earthen Hearthstone effect. Also includes an additional 250 Trader’s Tender (1000 in total) to use in the Trading Post††. Heroic Edition
Includes everything in the Base Edition. Plus, you’ll receive the Algarian Stormrider mount with Dynamic Flying and access to special racecourses, and the Stormrider’s Attire Transmog set. The mount has four color variants, with a slew of additional customization options available. The Transmog set can be upgraded to the Thundering Stormrider’s Attire upon completing the special racecourses available with the Algarian Stormrider. Also includes an additional 250 Trader’s Tender (750 in total) to use in the Trading Post††. Base Edition
Includes the World of Warcraft: The War Within
pre-purchase, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
***, an Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost with upgraded gear, reputation progress, and more, to prepare you for your adventures in the depths of the world. Also includes 500 Trader’s Tender to use in the Trading Post ††
Pre-Purchase today!
Base Edition
Heroic Edition
Epic Edition
World of Warcraft: The War Within available at launch**
X
X
X
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight***
X
X
X
Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost
X
X
X
Trader’s Tender
500
750
1000
Algarian Stormrider mount with dynamic flying, dozens of customization options, and access to special racecourses
X
X
Upgradable Stormrider’s Attire Transmog set
X
X
Beta Access to The War Within†
X
3 Days Early Access to The War Within†
X
30 Days of Game Time
X
Squally, the Storm Hatchling pet
X
Sandbox Storm Gryphon toy
X
Deepdweller's Earthen Hearthstone effect
X
We look forward to seeing you as we descend into the depths of Azeroth for all new adventures!
*Future expansions not included in WoW®: The War Within™ purchase.
**Available on or before December 31, 2024.
***If you already have Dragonflight on your account, it will not be re-granted.
†Beta Access and Early Access dates subject to change. Early Access duration is 3 days. Limited time only. Play time subject to possible outages and time zone differences. Certain endgame features, including Mythic dungeons and weekly quests, not available during Early Access. Click for more details.
††In-game items not available in WoW Classic games. Boost only usable on the WoW® game account on which it was purchased or redeemed.
- Upgrading to the Heroic or Epic Edition will not re-grant in-game items previously unlocked on your account.
- Requires World of Warcraft, Internet connection, and Battle.net® Account and desktop app.
- Requires World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time.