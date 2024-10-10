This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The War Within Art Blast Spotlight: Jon McConnell - Earthen Allied Race & Concept Art
Live
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
Jaydaa
ArtStation Magazine
recently published a new Art Blast focused on the visuals for
The War Within
. The feature highlights several Blizzard artists responsible for crafting the visuals of the first chapter in the Worldsoul Saga.
Today, we're highlighting
Senior II Artist, Jon McConnell
and their work on the Earthen Allied Race. McConnell previously worked on the visual development of the
Venthyr of Revendreth
including
Sire Denathrius
as well as various
Dragonspawn of the Dragon Isles
.
Blizzard Entertainment World of Warcraft: The War Within Art Blast ArtStation: Jon McConnell
The Earthen Allied Race
The Earthen are a titan-forged race made of living stone now imbued with the essence of Azeroth's Worldsoul. Freshly freed from the edicts that have bound them, they now venture forth with limitless curiosity and protect their home of Khaz Algar.
I got the opportunity to work on Earthen for The War Within expansion. I worked on visual development, model, and texture. It was an honor to develop the Earthen with the leads and directors as well as collaborating with tech art, animation, design, vis dev, and the character team as whole. We got the chance to try a few new things with the materials and I'm pretty happy with the results. Also, big thanks to Kelvin Tan and Dusty Nolting for providing their guidance as well as some of their past geo work. Thanks for checking out my work.
Be sure to check out more of McConnell's work in the
Art Blast
and on
ArtStation
.
