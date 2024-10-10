The War Within Art Blast Spotlight: Jon McConnell - Earthen Allied Race & Concept Art

The Earthen Allied Race

I got the opportunity to work on Earthen for The War Within expansion. I worked on visual development, model, and texture. It was an honor to develop the Earthen with the leads and directors as well as collaborating with tech art, animation, design, vis dev, and the character team as whole. We got the chance to try a few new things with the materials and I'm pretty happy with the results. Also, big thanks to Kelvin Tan and Dusty Nolting for providing their guidance as well as some of their past geo work. Thanks for checking out my work.