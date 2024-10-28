The War Within Art Blast Spotlight: David Noren - Khaz Algar Zone Concept Art

Dornogal, Capital City of Khaz Algar

Isle of Dorn

The Landscapes of Island of Dorn, Geothermal activities are shaping the landscape.

Earthen Villages & Buildings

Surface buildings with large chimneys suggest there are more vast structures underneath...

Hallowfall & the Arathi

Arathi Monastery

A path for pilgrimage leading up to the eternal flame. Scriptures can be read along the winding stone stair path.

Arathi Airships

An airship carrying lanterns to light up the vast caverns it navigates through. The Arathi rely on these craft to traverse the threatening landscape they inhibit.

Ringing Deeps

Earthen Works

Underground hot springs and Giant Crystal Crusher machinery, Brewery, Forges and Jewel prospectors.

The Awakening Machine

Earthen molding machine shaping the earthen.

The Nerubian Kingdom of Azj-Kahet

Hostile Depths

Vast threads of web keeps the environment hostile. Airships struggle to pass through and the fallen ones remain hanging in the air as if they are frozen in time.

Laboratory

Fallen old gods remains are experimented with and are stored in deep chambers. Their blood harbour interesting properties...

Nerubian Architecture