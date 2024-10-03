The War Within Art Blast Spotlight: Catarina Pulli - Hallowfall, Beledar, and the Arathi Culture

Amazing!
Hallowfall is one of the most artistically, beautiful zones this game has ever had. It might even be THE best looking zone the game has gotten. I didn't think anyone could nail the atmosphere of an underground cave with a massive lake/ocean, with a sun-like crystal providing light in the endless caverns. But Blizzard found a way and I'll die on this particular hill.
Artists knocking it out of the park again, this is some really good work and the zone came out great.
Truly beautiful work.In this age of egregious bugs and dubious storylines <cough> Shadowlands <cough> the artists creating the world that we all play in carry the game. Hallowfall is a prime example of this.
Very impressive work
My favourite zone in the expansion!
Beautiful work!