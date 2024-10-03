The War Within Art Blast Spotlight: Catarina Pulli - Hallowfall, Beledar, and the Arathi Culture

Beledar, the Emperor's Vision

For the latest World of Warcraft expansion - The War Within - I had the absolute pleasure of helping to design Hallowfall, a bright and lush subterranean zone inhabited by the Arathi tribe. In it's cavern ceiling, we find Beledar, an immense crystal that provides light, warmth, and growth for vegetation in this environment.

Architecture & Culture of the Hallowfall Arathi

For the latest World of Warcraft expansion - The War Within - I had the absolute pleasure of exploring and helping to design the culture kit for the Hallowfall Arathi, a militant human tribe faithfully devoted to the Light. I had the pleasure of exploring what their homes and what their day-to-day would look like in the small settlement of Mereldar in Hallowfall.

Arathi Culture

Arathi Shipyard

Arathi Buildings & Architecture