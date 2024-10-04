This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.5
Beta
The War Within Art Blast Spotlight: Calvin Boice - Warlock Tier Set Hexflame Coven Armor
Live
Posted
27 seconds ago
by
Jaydaa
ArtStation Magazine
recently published a new Art Blast focused on the visuals for
The War Within
. The feature highlights several Blizzard artists responsible for crafting the visuals of the first chapter in the Worldsoul Saga.
Today, we're highlighting
Senior Character Artist, Calvin Boice
and his work on the Season 1 TWW Warlock Tier Set Hexflame Coven Armor. Boice previously worked on various armor sets and characters including tier sets, Legion artifact weapons, Dragonflight Nozdormu, and more.
Blizzard Entertainment World of Warcraft: The War Within Art Blast ArtStation: Calvin Boice
Hexflame Coven Season 1 Warlock Tier Set
Probably one of the most well-received tier sets in Season 1 of The War Within, the Hexflame Coven armor is heavily influenced by the Shivarra Warlock pet with a bit of Eye of Kilrogg mixed in.
This is the concept art and FX that I made for the Rites of the Hexflame Coven armor set for World of Warcraft: The War Within.
I've made a lot of warlock sets for WoW and for this one I wanted to try something a little different and design a shivarra-themed armor set.
The model and texture were done by DragonFly Studio with supervision from me and the FX were done by me.
Nerub-ar Palace Tier Sets Overview
Be sure to check out more of Calvin Boice's work in the
Art Blast
and on
ArtStation
.
Blizzard Entertainment World of Warcraft: The War Within Art Blast ArtStation: Calvin Boice
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News