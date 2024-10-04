The War Within Art Blast Spotlight: Calvin Boice - Warlock Tier Set Hexflame Coven Armor

Hexflame Coven Season 1 Warlock Tier Set

This is the concept art and FX that I made for the Rites of the Hexflame Coven armor set for World of Warcraft: The War Within.



I've made a lot of warlock sets for WoW and for this one I wanted to try something a little different and design a shivarra-themed armor set.



The model and texture were done by DragonFly Studio with supervision from me and the FX were done by me.