The War Within Art Blast Spotlight: Bayard Wu - Hero & Villain Character Portraits
Live
Posted
46 seconds ago
by
Jaydaa
ArtStation Magazine
recently published a new Art Blast focused on the visuals for
The War Within
. The feature highlights several Blizzard artists responsible for crafting the visuals of the first chapter in the Worldsoul Saga.
Today, we're highlighting
Principal Illustrator, Bayard Wu
and their work on the hero and villain character portraits of the War Within. McConnell previously worked on the keyart and character portraits of several expansions and patches including the
War Within
,
Dragonflight
, and
Pandaria Remix
.
Blizzard Entertainment World of Warcraft: The War Within Art Blast ArtStation: Bayard Wu
Hero & Villain Portraits of the War Within
The War Within reintroduces us to some of the most iconic lore figures in Warcraft history with Anduin, Alleria, and Thrall receiving new appearances that reflect their current struggles and trials. The beginning of the Worldsoul Saga doesn't stop there, introducing us to a few new heroes like Faerin Lothar and our new antagonist, Xal'atath.
Alleria Windrunner
Faerin Lothar
Xal'atath
Anduin Wrynn
Thrall
Be sure to check out more of Wu's work in the
Art Blast
and on
ArtStation
.
