The War Within Art Blast Spotlight: Ariel Fain - The Haranir, Orweyna, Queen Ansurek & More
Live
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Jaydaa
ArtStation Magazine
recently published a new Art Blast focused on the visuals for
The War Within
. The feature highlights several Blizzard artists responsible for crafting the visuals of the first chapter in the Worldsoul Saga.
Today, we're highlighting
Senior 3D Character Artist II, Ariel Fain
and her work on Orweyna, the Haranir and the the villainous Queen Ansurek. Fain previously worked on the design and character customization for Dracthyr as well as the HD Worgen update and Vulpera.
Blizzard Entertainment World of Warcraft: The War Within Art Blast ArtStation: Ariel Fain
Orweyna & The Haranir
Despite only making a short appearance in Azj-Kahet, Orweyna and the Haranir play a pivotal role by aiding us in hopes of protecting the great roots from Xal'atath's Black Blood. With
Orweyna having a unique model
and being a key character in cinematic footage, we suspect the story of the Haranir is not complete in the War Within.
We previously speculated that the Haranir could be a new Allied Race in the War Within, based on the
sheer amount of customization datamined during beta
. With the revelation that Ariel Fain, who worked on previous Allied Races, designed the Haranir, more fuel has definitely been added to that fire. Come on new Druids!
I had the pleasure of working on the Haranir and Orweyna! I spent a long time working on this culture kit and the design of the race itself, I'll possibly make another post with some addition screenshots and concepts! Orweyna by her self was a long process, going through many iterations and ultimately becoming a mismatch of my own design and cinematics, and i think she turned out pretty cool!
Datamined Haranir Customization Orweyna Model & Bat Shapeshift
Queen Ansurek
With the help of Xal'atath, Ansurek staged a coup against her mother Neferset to become queen of the Nerubian Empire. We seek to overthrow Queen Ansurek and her Ascended regime in the first raid of TWW, Nerub-ar Palace.
Early concepts show very different versions of this antagonist as well as a Queen Amidala/Princess Leia hairstyle exploration. Which is your favorite?
Hello! Happy to share my work on Queen Ansurek. It's always a challenge to design characters to fit on premade rigs, but I do love pushing the boundaries of what we can do! Of course with the help of Animation and Rigging really make it come to life and work for our vision. I hope you all enjoy seeing the early explorations, i had tons of fun coming up on more creatury to more prettier bug ladies. I did have to re-make her face entirely after modeling to make the extra eyes feel better, I think it was a good choice!
Be sure to check out more of Ariel Fain's work in the
Art Blast
and on
ArtStation
.
Blizzard Entertainment World of Warcraft: The War Within Art Blast ArtStation: Ariel Fain
