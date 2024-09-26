The War Within Art Blast Spotlight: Ariel Fain - The Haranir, Orweyna & Queen Ansurek

Orweyna & The Haranir

I had the pleasure of working on the Haranir and Orweyna! I spent a long time working on this culture kit and the design of the race itself, I'll possibly make another post with some addition screenshots and concepts! Orweyna by her self was a long process, going through many iterations and ultimately becoming a mismatch of my own design and cinematics, and i think she turned out pretty cool!

Queen Ansurek

Hello! Happy to share my work on Queen Ansurek. It's always a challenge to design characters to fit on premade rigs, but I do love pushing the boundaries of what we can do! Of course with the help of Animation and Rigging really make it come to life and work for our vision. I hope you all enjoy seeing the early explorations, i had tons of fun coming up on more creatury to more prettier bug ladies. I did have to re-make her face entirely after modeling to make the extra eyes feel better, I think it was a good choice!