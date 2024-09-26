The War Within Art Blast Spotlight: Ariel Fain - The Haranir, Orweyna & Queen Ansurek

Please let them be able to let shoes Cover their toes. Why does every Horde druid need to feel the Grass and goat poop between their toes
I love Haranir, i hope they come as an allied race.
New race before the handfuls of ones that already existed and were being requested for 20 years in some cases being made into an allied race. Zzz.
I hope they fix the haranir's missing hair textures. I think Orweyna is the only one who's hair isn't just an untextured grey blob.(I also hope they become an allied race!)
Ok, I'll say it first. Absolutely amazing work. I love the artstyle of the Haranir and I think all the versions of Ansurek look awesome. Even though some of them remind of the Naga. That would have been a crazy twist xD
So sick of seeing people being like "oh new quirky race, I want it as an allied race right noooOOOOW!§!"I've been waiting for Ogres for the Horde and Vrykuls for the Alliance since before the concept of Allied Races was a thing, and I'm kinda tired to see all these races that come out of nowhere taking priority, often because the main ones we interact with are female characters, so lots of people must think "bewbs, me want, grumph!".Like dude, Ogres don't even have a female model yet, and they've been in the game for 20 years, some of them are officially part of the Horde since Rexxar's campaign in WC3, and they're part of the Lore since WC2.
Yeah this is also the artist who gave us the absolutely abhorrent designs of the Dracthyr and Vulpera
'queen' ansurek is a pretty cool creature design ingame. However, in the cinematics she looks somewhat feminine but now I thought king Ansurek would have been more fitting with the angular face and flat chest design.
I still demand for arrakoa or even Murdock to be playable because it would be NEW shapes, interesting and fun NEW animations and new dynamics for story and role playAt least it’s not just a 25733th troll-elfe or a dwarf. -Dracthyr , vulpera, were new, even if vulpera is recycled goblin skeleton. We should ask diversity and shapes. Not just a variant of trolls, even if trolls and these underground elftroll are cools too. Honestly I would prefer playable kobolds with body 1 and 2 (and 3 ? :) ) and tons of fun customizations than an elf
Am i tripping or something? Did they changed the race name to "Haranir" now? I thought it was "Harronir". Or is this a new mandela effect? xD
To all those saying they want Ogres... Go play Kul Tiran