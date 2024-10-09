This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The War Within Art Blast Spotlight: Alexander Winkler - Nerub-ar Palace Raid Concepts & Design
Live
Posted
2 hr 18 min ago
by
Jaydaa
ArtStation Magazine
recently published a new Art Blast focused on the visuals for
The War Within
. The feature highlights several Blizzard artists responsible for crafting the visuals of the first chapter in the Worldsoul Saga.
Today, we're highlighting
Visual Development Artist, Alexander Winkler
and their work on the Nerub-ar Palace Raid. Winkler also worked on the visual development of
Khaz Algar and the Ringing Deeps
.
Blizzard Entertainment World of Warcraft: The War Within Art Blast ArtStation: Alexander Winkler
Nerub-ar Palace Concepts & Design
As the first raid of the War Within, players with the help of the Severed Threads must infiltrate the palace stronghold of the Nerubians in the heart of Azj-Kahet in order to dethrone Queen Ansurek and her regime of Xal'atath transformed Ascended.
It has been an absolute delight working with the vis dev team on the War Within!! Here's my contribution to the Nerubian Raid, Nerub'ar palace. The Nerubian Aesthetic has been one of my favorite parts of the War Within and so it's been thrilling to see everyone diving into the WoW and taking screenshots of Azj-Kahet!!!
Be sure to check out more of Winkler's work in the
Art Blast
and on
ArtStation
.
