The War Within Alpha Development Notes - New Human Racial Replacing Diplomacy

New Human Racial: No Place Like Home – Your Hearthstone cooldown is reduced by 5 minutes and gains an additional charge. Replaces Diplomacy.

DEATH KNIGHT



Deathbringer



Wave of Souls damage increased by 50%.

Wave of Souls damage increased by 50%. Exterminate second scythe damage increased by 50%.

Mograine’s Heart Strike damage increased by 250%.

Trollbane’s Obliterate damage increased by 33%.

Trollbane’s Obliterate cast frequency increased by 100%.

Nazgrim’s Scourge Strike damage increased by 100%.

Nazgrim’s Scourge Strike cast frequency increased by 100%.

Whitemane’s Death Coil damage increased by 100%.

Incite Terror has been updated – Vampiric Strike, Heart Strike and Scourge Strike cause your targets to take 1% increased Shadow damage, up to 5% for 15 seconds. Vampiric Strike benefits 300% more from this effect.

Many talents have moved locations or have had their pathing updated.

New Talent: Bone Collector – When you would pull an enemy, generate 1 charge of Bone Shield.

New Talent: Ossified Vitriol – When you lose a Bone Shield charge the damage of your next Marrowrend is increased by 15%, stacking up to 75%.

Tightening Grasp now Silences enemies for 3 seconds when they are pulled and no longer increases the damage enemies take from you when they are pulled by Gorefriends Grasp.

Blooddrinker now reduces the damage the enemy deals to you by 20% while channeling and for an additional 5 seconds after a channeling it fully. Now also generates 20 additional Runic Power over its duration.

Consumption now also causes your Blood Plague damage to occur 50% more quickly for 8 seconds and generates 2 Runes.

Bonestorm no longer costs Runic Power. Costs up to 10 Bone Shield Charges and lasts 1 second for each charge consumed. Generates 1 Bone Shield charge every 1 second while active.

Reinforced Bones now also lets Bone Shield stack 2 additional times.

Heartbreaker’s Runic Power per target hit increased to 2 (was 1). Now a 1 point talent (was 2).

Perseverance of the Ebonblade’s Versatility bonus increased to 6%, up from 4%. Now a 1 point talent (was 2).

Shattering Bone now a 1 point talent (was 2).

Red Thirst reduces the cooldown on Vampiric Blood by 2 seconds (was 1 second). Now a 1 point talent (was 2).

Crimson Scourge now learned at level 21.

Death’s Caress now learned at level 23.

New Talent: Hyperpyrexia – Your Runic Power spending abilities have a chance to additionally deal 30% of the damage dealt over 4 seconds.

New Talent: Festering Scythe – Every 20 Festering Wound you burst empowers Festering Strike to become Festering Scythe for 12 seconds. Festering Scythe: Sweep through all enemies within 14 yards in front of you, dealing Shadow damage and infecting them with 2-3 Festering Wounds.

New Talent: Decomposition – Virulent Plague has a chance to abruptly flare up, dealing 50/100% of the damage it dealt to the target over the last 4 seconds. When this effect triggers, the duration of your active minions are increased by 1 second, up to 3 seconds. 2-point talent.

Infected Claws moved to the node after Ghoulish Frenzy.

Aldrachi Reaver



Wounded Quarry now always procs bonus damage while Reaver’s Mark is on your target. Soul fragment generation is still a chance.

Wounded Quarry now always procs bonus damage while Reaver’s Mark is on your target. Soul fragment generation is still a chance. Reaver’s Mark duration increased to 20 seconds.

Art of the Glaive activation thresholds doubled.

Intent Pursuit cooldown reduction increased to 4 seconds.

Evasive Action no longer extends Tactical Retreat fury generation periodic.

Evasive Action no longer resets Initiative.

Reaver’s Glaive damage increased by 200%.

Druid of the Claw



Ravage and Dreadful Wound damage increased by 10%.

Ravage and Dreadful Wound damage increased by 10%. Dreadful Wound now reduces damage dealt to you by 4% for Feral and 10% for Guardian.

Feral’s Aggravate Wounds now triggers from any ability that costs Energy.

Empowered Shapeshifting increases the damage of Mangle by 10% (was 5%) and the damage of Swipe and Shred by 3% (was 5%).

Strike for the Heart now increases ability critical strike chance and critical strike damage by 6% (was 8%).

Strike for the Heart now causes Mangle to heal Guardian Druids for 1% of their maximum health.

Feral’s Wildpower Surge now increases damage of your next Swipe by 50% (was 100%) or your next Mangle by 200% (was 100%).

Guardian’s Wildpower Surge now increases the damage of your next Ferocious Bite or Rip by 100% (was 50%).

Wildshape Mastery’s retention of Bear Form stats in Cat Form also retains Bear Form’s resistance to being critically struck or parried.

Primal Wrath range increased to 10 yards (was 8).

Added a connector between Primal Wrath and Pouncing Strikes in the talent tree.

Rampant Ferocity’s damage increased by up to 50% when the player spends extra Energy on Ferocious Bite.

Thrashing Claws now requires players to know Thrash in order to apply the bleed from Thrash.

Developer’s note: We are making some changes to raid healing cooldowns in The War Within to increase their effectiveness in content with less than 20 players. Our goal is to make these spells feel powerful in all forms of content, particularly smaller dungeon, PvP, or raid groups. The healing of these cooldowns will remain equal when healing 20 injured allies as they previously did and only take into account injured allies as contributing to their splash cap. This will be a slight reduction in effectiveness when healing more than 20 players, but this tradeoff has seemed reasonable to us as the availability and strength goes up as group sizes increase.

Tranquility initial healing increased by 400%.

Tranquility’s initial heal now decreases its healing beyond 5 targets.

Tranquility’s heal over time effect is no longer increased while out of a raid environment.

Chronowarden



Time Convergence no longer grants Stamina when using a defensive cooldown longer than 45 seconds. It now also specifies that it only functions when casting “non-defensive abilities”.

New Passive: Sense Power – While enabled, allies with their major cooldown active will be highlighted in the game field and will display a buff icon on party and raid frames. Learned automatically. Can be toggled on/off.

Prescience has been updated – When cast without a friendly target, the smart-targeting will now prefer damage role players who have their major cooldowns active.

Feed the Flames once again triggers a Firestorm after casting 10 Pyres. This is in addition to its new effect of increasing Pyre and Disintegrate damage while they are inside the Firestorm.

Snapfire can now trigger from both Living Flame and Pyre.

Dream Flight healing increased by 100% outside of raid.



Developer’s note: We are making some changes to raid healing cooldowns in The War Within to increase their effectiveness in content with less than 20 players. Our goal is to make these spells feel powerful in all forms of content, particularly smaller dungeon, PvP, or raid groups. The healing of these cooldowns will remain equal when healing 20 injured allies as they previously did and only take into account injured allies as contributing to their splash cap. This will be a slight reduction in effectiveness when healing more than 20 players, but this tradeoff has seemed reasonable to us as the availability and strength goes up as group sizes increase. We’d also like to note that we are making an exception in the case of Dream Flight as we feel the healing increase outside of raid is a more appropriate tool for consistency as otherwise the falloff of its healing would make its effectiveness inconsistent in raid scenarios.

Developer’s note: There is inconsistency here, but it’s necessary to balance Threads of Fate between Augmentation and Preservation. Threads of Fate tooltip also indicates “casting an Empower spell” while Flow State does not use the keyword “casting.”

Survival



Lunge no longer increases attack range by 3 yards.

Time Anomaly has been updated – Now grants Brain Freeze instead of Fingers of Frost for Frost Mages.

New Talent: Inspired Intellect – Arcane Intellect grants you an additional 3% Intellect. Choice node with Time Anomaly.

Sunfury



Gravity Lapse now hits 5 targets (was 3).

Fixed an issue that prevented Frost and Arcane Splinters from interacting with damage bonuses and proc effects such as Touch of the Magi.

Arcane



Spellfrost Teachings has been redesigned – Direct damage from Splinters has a 3% chance to reset the cooldown of Arcane Orb/Frozen Orb and increase all damage dealt by your Arcane Orbs/Frozen Orbs by 50% for 10 seconds.

Spellfrost Teachings has been redesigned – Direct damage from Splinters has a 3% chance to reset the cooldown of Arcane Orb/Frozen Orb and increase all damage dealt by your Arcane Orbs/Frozen Orbs by 50% for 10 seconds. The location of Force of Will and Spellfrost Teachings has swapped.

Arcane Splinter damage reduced by 50%.

Embedded Arcane Splinter damage reduced by 50%.

Controlled Instincts cleave effect no longer damages the primary target.

Controlled Instinct Arcane Splinter cleave percentage reduced to 20% (was 30%).

Embedded Splinter duration increased to 18 seconds.



Developer’s note: Splinters were benefitting from Pandemic dot extensions unintentionally, which was extending their uptime to 20 seconds from the stated 16 seconds. This was creating adverse effects and durations when consuming Embedded Splinters or applying / maintaining the Embedded Splinter DoTs. To compensate for the uptime loss from this bug fix, we’re increasing the base duration of Embedded Splinters to 18 seconds.

Leydrinker proc chance reduced to 10% (was 15%).

Arcane Surge is now guaranteed to generate Clearcasting.



Developer’s note: Arcane Surge was a reliable source of Clearcasting that Arcane Mages lost with the removal of mana-based Clearcasting procs. We’re making Arcane Surge proc Clearcasting baseline to ensure you’re rolling into your burns with some more Clearcasting availability.

Developer’s note: Clearcasting availability has marginally decreased in pure single target scenarios. We’re buffing up Arcane Blast’s chance to proc Clearcasting to compensate.

Developer’s note: This updated behavior will allow you to properly benefit from the Spark of the Magi damage bonus on an Arcane Barrage you fired before Touch of the Magi is applied.

Developer’s note: While we’re still committed to maintaining minimal buff-tracking for Arcane, we’re also being sensitive to the desire for Arcane Mages to be able to reliably acquire and hold effects for use in their burst windows and AOE moments-- both of which Aether Attunement excels at. We feel this new design strikes a nice balance that makes the effect easier to track, reliable, and at a higher frequency to help add more moments of excitement for Arcane in AOE.

New Talent: Charring Embers – Phoenix Flames applies Charring Embers to all enemies it damages, increasing their damage taken from you by 5% for 12 seconds.

Charring Embers moved to Gate 2.

Charring Embers now increases the damage you deal to affected targets by 4% (was 6%).

Charring Embers has been removed.



Developer’s note: We’ve been listening to the feedback regarding Charring Embers and the tracking / gameplay behind it and have opted to remove it. We’re interested in preserving the gameplay of the new Phoenix Reborn and From the Ashes, but we feel that they can comfortably exist without Charring Embers.

This talent is not yet implemented.

This talent is not yet implemented.

Mistweaver



Developer’s note: We are making some changes to raid healing cooldowns in The War Within to increase their effectiveness in content with less than 20 players. Our goal is to make these spells feel powerful in all forms of content, particularly smaller dungeon, PvP, or raid groups. The healing of these cooldowns will remain equal when healing 20 injured allies as they previously did and only take into account injured allies as contributing to their splash cap. This will be a slight reduction in effectiveness when healing more than 20 players, but this tradeoff has seemed reasonable to us as the availability and strength goes up as group sizes increase.

Revival healing increased by 400%.

Revival now decreases its healing beyond 5 targets.

New Talent: Lotus Infusion – Allies with Renewing Mist receive 15% more healing from you and Renewing Mist’s duration is increased by 2 seconds. Choice node with Chi Harmony.



Developer’s note: We’d like to offer a more passive option focused on AoE healing against Chi Harmony. Chi Harmony now restricting the movement of Renewing Mist for its duration has its pros and cons and we feel this addition opens up optionality a little more particularly in raid scenarios.

Abilities affected by Ordered Elements, Dance of Chi-Ji, or Blackout Kick! now contribute to Drinking Horn Cover, Spiritual Focus, and Heart of the Jade Serpent as if their full Chi value was spent.

New Talent: Ferociousness – Critical Strike chance increased by 2%. This effect is increased by 100% while Xuen, the White Tiger is active.

Mark of the Crane is now learned baseline.

Crane Vortex now occupies Mark of the Crane’s previous location.

Dual Threat has moved to Crane Vortex’s previous location and its damage has been increased.

Holy



Avenging Crusader no longer costs Holy Power, grants an additional charge of Crusader Strike for its duration, and its duration is increased by 3 seconds.

Avenging Crusader no longer costs Holy Power, grants an additional charge of Crusader Strike for its duration, and its duration is increased by 3 seconds. Crusader’s Might now additionally reduces the cooldown of Judgment.

Holy Light’s cast time reduced to 2 seconds (was 2.5 seconds).

Infusion of Light now increases the healing of Holy Light (was grants Holy Power).

Inflorescence of the Sunwell now increases the additional healing from Infusion of Light for Holy Light (was grants Holy Power).

Radiant Glory’s Wake of Ashes now grants 8/10 seconds of Avenging Wrath or Crusade (was 10/12 seconds).

Radiant Glory’s each Holy Power spent has a chance to grant you 4/5 seconds of Avenging Wrath or Crusade (was 5/6 seconds).

Divine Wrath now extends the duration of Radiant Glory separately. New Tooltip – Increases the duration of Avenging Wrath and Crusade by 3 seconds, and Radiant Glory by 1.5 seconds.

Voidweaver



Voidwraith damage reduced by 50%.

Voidwraith damage reduced by 50%. Void Flay damage reduced by 25%.

No Escape reduces enemy movement speed by up to 70% (was 80%).

Discipline



Voidheart increases Atonement healing by 10% (was 20%).

Voidheart increases Atonement healing by 10% (was 20%). Collapsing Void damage reduced by 50%.

Void Blast damage reduced by 50%.

New Talent: Divine Providence – Premonition gains an additional charge.

New Talent: Desperate Measures – Desperate Prayer lasts an additional 10 seconds. Angelic Bulwarks’ absorption effect is increased by 15% of your maximum health.

New Talent: Save the Day – For 6 seconds after casting Leap of Faith, you may cast it a second time for free, ignoring its cooldown.

New Talent: Clairvoyance – After casting Premonition of Solace, your next Premonition grants all of your Premonition effects at 100% effectiveness.

Premonition now only changes to the next spell in the sequence when Premonition is cast.

Prompt Deliverance has been removed and replaced with Save the Day.

Divine Feathers now also increases the movement speed bonus of Angelic Feather by 10%.

Perfect Vision is now a choice against Fatebender and reduced the cooldown of Premonition by 15 seconds (was 6 seconds).

Fatebender now increases the effects of Premonition by 30% and no longer has conditional requirements.

Narrowed Visions has been removed and replaced with Divine Providence.

Divine Providence is in Perfect Vision’s previous location.

Preventive Measures no longer increases the value of Power Word: Shield for Holy, or Prayer of Mending for Discipline. Bonuses increased to 15% (was 10%).

Assured Safety no longer causes Power Word: Shield to trigger Prayer of Mending for Discipline, and no longer causes Prayer of Mending to trigger a Power Word: Shield for Discipline.

Assured Safety now applies 2 stacks of Prayer of Mending (was 1) and applies a Power Word: Shield at 25% effectiveness (was 20%).

Grand Reveal has been removed and replaced with Clairvoyance.

Discipline



New Talent: Prophet’s Will – Your Flash Heal and Power Word: Shield are 30% more effective when cast on yourself.

New Talent: Prophet’s Will – Your Flash Heal, Heal, and Holy Word: Serenity are 30% more effective when cast on yourself.

Developer’s note: We would like Rapture to be a more satisfying cooldown that flows well with the rotation. With that goal in mind, we’re removing the time pressure aspect of the cooldown and increasing the impact of each Power Word: Shield, so that it can be used to triage damage in a more careful and interesting way.

Rapture increases the absorption of your next 3 Power Word: Shields by 80% (was increases by 40% and lasts 8 seconds).

Developer’s note: We are making some changes to raid healing cooldowns in The War Within to increase their effectiveness in content with less than 20 players. Our goal is to make these spells feel powerful in all forms of content, particularly smaller dungeon, PvP, or raid groups. The healing of these cooldowns will remain equal when healing 20 injured allies as they previously did and only take into account injured allies as contributing to their splash cap. This will be a slight reduction in effectiveness when healing more than 20 players, but this tradeoff has seemed reasonable to us as the availability and strength goes up as group sizes increase.

Luminous Barrier absorb amount increased by 400%.

Luminous Barrier now decreases its absorb amount beyond 5 targets.

Developer’s note: We are making some changes to raid healing cooldowns in The War Within to increase their effectiveness in content with less than 20 players. Our goal is to make these spells feel powerful in all forms of content, particularly smaller dungeon, PvP, or raid groups. The healing of these cooldowns will remain equal when healing 20 injured allies as they previously did and only take into account injured allies as contributing to their splash cap. This will be a slight reduction in effectiveness when healing more than 20 players, but this tradeoff has seemed reasonable to us as the availability and strength goes up as group sizes increase.

Divine Hymn healing increased by 400%.

Divine Hymn now decreases its healing beyond 5 targets.

Totemic



Totemic Hero Talent tree is now fully implemented.

Totemic Hero Talent tree is now fully implemented. New Totem model for Surging Totem added.

Developer’s note: We are making some changes to raid healing cooldowns in The War Within to increase their effectiveness in content with less than 20 players. Our goal is to make these spells feel powerful in all forms of content, particularly smaller dungeon, PvP, or raid groups. The healing of these cooldowns will remain equal when healing 20 injured allies as they previously did and only take into account injured allies as contributing to their splash cap. This will be a slight reduction in effectiveness when healing more than 20 players, but this tradeoff has seemed reasonable to us as the availability and strength goes up as group sizes increase.

Healing Tide Totem healing increased by 400%.

Healing Tide Totem now decreases its healing beyond 5 targets.

Hellcaller



Wither damage dealt over time reduced by 30%.

Wither damage dealt over time reduced by 30%. Wither application damage reduced by 80%.

New Talent: Improved Haunt – Increases the damage of Haunt by 35% and reduces its cast time by 25%. Haunt now applies Shadow Embrace.

New Talent: Malign Omen – Casting Soul Rot grants 3 applications of Malign Omen. Your next Malefic Rapture deals 20% increased damage and extends the duration of your damage over time effects and Haunt by 2 seconds.

New Talent: Malefic Touch – Malefic Rapture deals an additional Shadowflame damage to each target it affects.

New Talent: Infirmity – The stack count of Agony is increased by 4 when applied by Vile Taint. Enemies damaged by Phantom Singularity take 10% increased damage from you for its duration.

Haunted Soul has been removed.

Haunt damage increased by 230%. This change does not affect PvP.

Cull the Weak has been moved to gate 2.

Summon Darkglare has been moved to gate 2.

Malevolent Visionary has been moved to gate 2.

Haunt has been moved to gate 2.

Shadow Embrace has been moved to gate 2.

Empowered Unstable Affliction has been moved to gate 3.

Relinquished has been moved to gate 3.

The following talents are now 1 point:



Empowered Unstable Affliction

Withering Bolt

Reverse Entropy and Internal Combustion have been moved to gate 2.

Explosive Potential has been moved to gate 2.

Scalding Flames has been moved to gate 1.

Dimensional Rift has been moved to gate 2.

Dimension Ripper has been moved to gate 2.

Infernal has been moved to gate 3.

Crashing Chaos has been moved to gate 3.

Infernal Brand has been moved to gate 3.

Rain of Chaos has been moved to gate 3.

The following talents have been removed:



Flame Rift

Flame Rift Lessons of Space-Time

Unstable Rifts

Second Wind gains an additional effect – While you are below 35% health, restores 1.0% health every 1 second. The amount restored increases the closer you are to death (max 2%).

Tier 1 talents slightly re-arranged.

Colossus



Boneshaker now increases the stun duration of Shockwave by 1 second (was 2 seconds) and slows the movement of all targets by 40% for 3 seconds after the stun fades.

Boneshaker now increases the stun duration of Shockwave by 1 second (was 2 seconds) and slows the movement of all targets by 40% for 3 seconds after the stun fades. Rally renamed to Veteran Vitality.

Relentless Pursuit’s removal of movement impairing abilities can now occur only once every 30 seconds. The effect will not trigger unless you are currently affected by a movement impairing ability when you Charge.

A debuff was added to allow players to track the 30 second limit.

Vicious Agility charge now reduces the cooldown of Heroic Leap by 2 seconds (was 5 seconds).

Reap the Storm now has a 20% chance to trigger from Mortal Strike or Bloodthirst (was 2 RPPM on Overpower or Raging Blow).

Lethal Reflexes replaced with Fierce Followthrough – Mortal Strike/Bloodthirst critical strikes increase the damage of your next Mortal Strike/Bloodthirst by 15%.

Crushing Force now increases Mortal Strike damage by 5% and Mortal Strike critical strike damage by 5% per point (was Slam damage and critical strike chance).

Barbaric Training now also affects Cleave. Damage bonus reduced to 10% (was 20%).

Seismic Reverberation now also triggers from Cleave.

Battlelord no longer increases Overpower damage, and now generates 10 Rage when it resets the cooldown of Mortal Strike.

ARENAS



All arena maps now have levers players can click on to indicate they are ready for the game to start. Once all players have hit the lever, the arena start timer will skip to 10 seconds remaining.

Oppressive Orator’s Larynx damage reduced by 70% in PvP combat.

Empowering Crystal of Anub’ikkaj secondary stat granted reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Bursting Lightshard damage reduced by 60% in PvP combat.

Remnant of Darkness Strength granted reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Burin of the Candle King absorb reduced by 75% in PvP combat.

Carved Blazikon Wax Versatility reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Skarmorak Shard Mastery reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Synergistic Brewterializer damage reduced by 60% in PvP combat.

Ravenous Honey Buzzer damage reduced by 70% in PvP combat.

Cinderbrew Stein -absorb and stats reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Charged Stormrook Plume -damage reduced by 70% in PvP combat.

High Speaker’s Accretion damage reduced by 80% in PvP combat.

Blacksmithing



Beledar’s Bulwark Versatility reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Beledar’s Bulwark Versatility reduced by 50% in PvP combat. Sanctified Steps damage reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Captured Starlight absorption effect reduced by 80% in PvP combat.

Waders of the Unifying Flame secondary stat bonus reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Adrenal Surge Clasp Strength reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Fury of the Storm Rook (Leather set bonus) Haste reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Sanctified Torchbearer’s Grips damage reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Embrace of the Cinderbee (Mail Set bonus) secondary stat bonus reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Woven Dawn Set (Set bonus) Mastery reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Woven Dusk Set (Set bonus) Haste reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

The visual for meta quests has been updated.

