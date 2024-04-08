The War Within 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition on Sale April 17th

oh yeah was wondering about this. glad they continued the trend
Kinda worried about scalpers, hopefully they've got a system or something against it.
Oh my... 20 years of The War Within... lol.
No thanks, i preferred it when they actually released them on Amazon and other stores instead of their own, the costs of shipping alone are extortionate and that's if you can even get one with all the scalpers about.
I'll skip all the extra's for Store Within.Comparing features from Dragonflight to Store Within and you are paying MORE for LESS features than you had in Dragonflight.I'll pass.
Alpha needs to come out this week, not next week.
Pay pigs get a countdown HAHAHAHAHAHA
Are there different timers? Mine on the EU Store shows 8 days 16 hours remaining, which points to 1 PM CEST, not 7 PM.
Alpha must come this thursday or friday, not next week. ANNOUNCE IT
Hmm, while it could line up, I was expecting Alpha this week to give it a bit more room before S4. The countdown ends right about 6 days before S4 maint would most likely end for NA.
Am I missing something or what. What comes in it? Would like to know before scalpers take it in 10 min lol
Regarding the collector's edition; Good luck to anyone who's not a bot, I hope you can get one.Regarding alpha; I too am one of the many impatient folks waiting for the alpha, but as long as it's before season 4, it's technically on time.
Please do what they did for Diablo 4s CE. No Game code.
Are they limiting purchases to one per customer? If not then scalpers will simply purchase multiple copies so that they can then put them on sale for about 4x the price they paid!Would be nice to know just what is going to be included in this War Within 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition. Digital items that will become available seperately in the store at a later date? Physical items that will be exclusive to this purchase? Just what is it that we're supposed to be excited about?
Why is there no information on what comes with the collectors edition?