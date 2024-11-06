The Truth of the Thraegar - Weekly Archive Quest Story (SPOILERS)

WARNING: Spoilers for The War Within!

The Message of the Archive

Archaedas says: The great Khaz'goroth revealed to me that the corrupting influence of the imprisoned Old Gods was affecting the Worldsoul.

Archaedas says: To protect it, we had the earthen construct the Worldcore--a vast chamber at the heart of the world. There, the Worldsoul will slumber, with only the titans to influence it.

Archaedas says: I must note a disturbing development. As they worked to greater depths, some earthen began to behave erratically. This could not be countenanced.

Archaedas says: Most units were repaired, and continued their work. But some began to physically change, and crystallize. They named themselves "thraegar."

Archaedas says: These faulty units were so greatly affected that they rebelled against us, attacking and damaging the Worldcore.

Archaedas says: In the course of studying them, it was determined that long exposure to the Worldsoul's energies led to the changes exhibited in their core directives.

Archaedas says: If we cannot prevent this from happening, it will prove catastrophic to not only the Worldcore, but to the Manifold itself. Measures must be taken.

High Speaker Brinthe says: I... do not recall this happening. That should not be. This "Worldcore" seems as if it was a monumental undertaking.

High Speaker Brinthe says: And the earthen malfunctioning? How would the Worldsoul's "energy" cause that? This is very confusing.

Dagran Thaurissan II says: By the way, what does he mean by "repaired?"

High Speaker Brinthe says: Unclear... But what he said about the thraegar rebelling is most disturbing.

Dagran Thaurissan II says: The thraegar? That's what they called gran'da when he first got to Khaz Algar!

High Speaker Brinthe says: We regard them as legendary champions, almost demigods... to learn that their directives were just... corrupted? That they were anomalies?

High Speaker Brinthe says: Was everything we believed mistaken... or even... a lie?

Dagran Thaurissan II says: Wait--you don't suppose... if the earthen were affected by the Worldsoul's "radiation," the closer they got to it...

Dagran Thaurissan II says: Could it be that it was actually trying to reach your people? Asking for help, like it did with my grand'da?

Dagran Thaurissan II says: And undoing their directives... was it actually giving them free will?

High Speaker Brinthe says: I... do not know.



