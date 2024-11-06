The Truth of the Thraegar - Weekly Archive Quest Story (SPOILERS)

So WoWhead, when will we see an article from you about the messed up tunning that the TBC TW Dungeons have? If you're 80 and quite geared, simple trash stuff is 10+ million HP and taking minutes to kill, unless you have a lvl 10-20 in your team who just goes around and 1 shots everything and anything?
God I'm so tired of the Titan villain batting
I always love these comments cause people are like "omfg current writing is so bad, blizzard making titans bad!"Proving again and again these people are new players who have not done ulduar.The titans are not bad, they never have been, and never will be. But are you evil cause you don't care about the ant hills when you build your house atop them?
I only just got the 3rd Weekly Archive quest. I didn't realize I was behind. Am I just permanently two weeks behind on the story quest chain?
If you replay each story, Speaker Brinith's feet are slowly changing from stone to flesh. They have two npc models standing in her place when dialog is occuring. One bearing her original model and the other being the updated one. During the conversations, when she turns to speak, her feet reveal the curse of flesh upon her.