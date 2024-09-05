The True Nature of Azeroth's Worldsoul - Weekly Archive Quest Reveal

WARNING: Spoilers for The War Within!

The Message of the Archive

Archaedas says: The great titan Khaz'goroth, who granted me the gift of the forge, has relayed information from the Pantheon about our purpose.

Archaedas says: To create order from the chaos of the cosmos, the titans searched the Great Dark Beyond for the Prime Worldsoul.

Archaedas says: This Worldsoul--the most powerful in existence--they would guide to become the greatest titan of all.

Archaedas says: In time, they came to sense a mighty presence within the world called Azeroth.

Archaedas says: The Pantheon made their way to the nascent Worldsoul, hoping that their search was at an end.

High Speaker Brinthe says: Amazing... It's as though Keeper Archaedas was delivering the word of the great Khaz'goroth himself.

High Speaker Brinthe says: These logs must be the Architect's personal records of...everything. I wonder how many more we can recover.

Dagran Thaurissan II says: I know of Archaedas from my studies in Khaz Modan... but this Worldsoul he speaks of... here on Azeroth...

Dagran Thaurissan II says: Do you think that's what Gran'da Magni was hearing all those years when he was the Speaker?

High Speaker Brinthe says: I am not sure what significance this might have for my people--or my purpose--but I have faith in the titans' plan for us.

Azeroth: Not a Natural Titan?

The Prime Worldsoul