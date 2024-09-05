The True Nature of Azeroth's Worldsoul - Weekly Archive Quest Reveal

How did Aman'thul come to be the first titan if there were no titans before him to "guide him" down that path?
Dang, this gave me chills. I'm very excited to see how this trilogy of expansions will play out.
Seriously? You just straight up come and say the thing in title + put what I assume is screenshot from the game into thumbnail of the post? So everyone who has wowhead webhooks gets instantly spoiled with the thing? Really, REALLY not nice behaviour. What happened to nice "SPOILER ALERT!" thumbnails like what SOD posts have?
Disappointing. I am purely speaking my personal opinion here, but I dislike it when the Titans are made out to be Orwellian bad guys. I get that they are unknowable godlike beings who do not always align with mortals, but they are generally beneficial to the universe and made the world we live in today.
That's a pretty damn cool throwback to the MoP questline. Definitely didn't think about or expect it. Super excited for the story going forward!
From what we saw in Shadowlands, the First Ones could have fashioned the Titans in the same way that they did with the Eternal Ones, or just Aman'thul. Or the Titans could be worldsouls infused with Arcane by other (higher) beigns of Order.
WE NEED HUMANOID NERUBIAN PLAYABLE RACE ! !
i think it has been the theme of pre TWW about "identity crisis after being forcefully altered" so yeah, might be easier to spot it when looking back from now but Blizz always "prepare" for lore to come.So the story can go anywhere from this reveal onward, interesting.
The titans have been hinted at to be bad guys forever. This is also super on brand for Blizzard.
How is this not the perfect time to resurrect Archaeology? We've got a whole expansion about digging into Azeroth's past, both figuratively and literally.
Azeroth is the last remnant of the First Ones, the beings who shaped reality and the cosmos. That's why everyone wants Azeroth on their side, or dead. Also probably why every god being in warcraft comes around to our little ball of dirt.
I'm lost here. What "weekly archive quest" are you talking about?