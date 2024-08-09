The Tournament of Ages RP Community Event Featuring Entertainment, Competition, and Charity

What is the Tournament of Ages?
Every year, the Tournament of Ages brings the champions of Azeroth together at the Argent Tournament Grounds of Icecrown in the spirit of competition during a week's worth of games, festivities, and competitions. Fabulous prizes await those who prove themselves the very best in tests of strength, will, and prowess, while artisans from around the world show off their creations at established booths. All are welcome at the tournament grounds, where revelry, riches, and glory await!
Tournament Schedule
The Tournament website
contains tidy infographics with each day's major event schedule, detailing when and where each event happens, such as Jousting, the CrashCon Derby, Sword in the Skull, and more! Unique daily event schedules are also announced each day.
- Dates: August 4th - August 10th
- Hours: 7:00pm - 11:00pm Central Time
- Location: Argent Tournament Grounds, Icecrown
- Server: Moon Guard-US
Players often gather and enjoy themselves outside of these hours. Some booths open or close early, but organized events are scheduled within the 7-11pm window.
Tournament of Ages Schedule
Events and Competitions
Originally switching charities each year, since 2021 the Tournament has partnered with Blessings in a Backpack
, which provides ready-to-eat meals for children in Elementary School in 46 states, all for the cost of around $5. The group has been very clear about their efforts and needs, going above and beyond with releasing information, and has maintained a 100% 4-star rating on charity navigator
for many years.
Tournament of Ages 2024 Art Auction
Community Booths
The Tournament features a wide variety of both stationary and wandering Booths
run by guilds and individual members of the community to host various experiences, from live art drawing, walk-up roleplay experiences, and even special in-game quests using addons like TRP3extended.
Booths are fully run by players who each come up with a unique business plan or menu, spending the week interacting with the community and players to provide that special experience. For example, Irishmoo
draws live portraits every year for free, livestreamed on Twitch
, previously creating a record 91 portraits in 7 days!
Support the Cause
Admission to the tournament is free for all, though attendees and fans are encouraged to donate to Blessings in a Backpack through Tiltify
, in order to help support a great cause. Tournament organizers don't handle any proceeds themselves.
Since partnering with Blessings in a Backpack in 2021
, the Tournament has raised over $99,000
, with a record high of $33,042 in 2023
!
Important Links