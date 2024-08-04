The Story of the War Within Pre-Patch Event with Nobbel87

I mean - there's barely any story concerning the pre-patch. It's just Magni crying
You guys couldn't team up with any other content creator without a robotic voice?
We assume the world soul is crying out for help Magni was ignoring her soul, she is trying call out to us. The end.
I was literally just wondering the other day what happened to Nobbel. I haven't heard from him in an age.
Spotlighting regular players is cool. But this is not a real lore-recap by a professional who works for Blizzard. This is just a random, amateur person who spent their free time making this. It is cool, but it's not official or 100% the story. Now if there was an article " The Story of the War Within Pre-Patch Event" and the person who wrote it works for Blizzard, then that is something else entirely. As more people spend time creating things, we need to make the distinction between what is professional and what is amateur. What is from Blizzard and what is from random players in the community.
We like Nobbel
It is pretty weird that the memories Azeroth is experiencing are basically just classic and Wrath.I can imagine there are memories elsewhere in Azeroth we don't see, like how canonically Azerite popped up all over the world, and the Legion was invading continents we never saw.But Azeroth has lived way WAY longer than the last 20 years, so the memories being restricted to stuff we know so well is suspicious. If she's anything like Argus she has memories from 'before the universe', and we don't even see impactful memories like the Sundering or the Cataclysm.This would have been a great opportunity to have Cavers of Time Lite events that show us stuff that has been teased in the past but never shown, like the Pandaren revolution or the war of the Three Hammers, or other events from the books
Gotta also include the smaller events you farm up to the last boss. Many connections to all of the listed heroes.