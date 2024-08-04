The Story of the War Within Pre-Patch Event with Nobbel87

Transcript:

“Magni! We’ve been trying to –

If this is about the visions, I’m nae interested. Leave me alone.

Azeroth needs its Speaker. And so do we.”



He hasn’t spoken to Azeroth for years. At first because he didn’t feel the need for it. Then he realized he had started to resent her. For leaving him like...this. And now he’s not sure if he can. But the stakes are high, we need to know what this radiant song is trying to tell us. The speaker shall try to listen...”



“Speaker of Azeroth.” Bah. She hasn’t been speaking to me.

After all I gave, she left me like this. Unable to feel the warmth of my kin’s embrace.

So, let’s be clear. I’m doing this for all of you. Not for her.”



Cutscene:

Azeroth! Speak to me. What are ya trying to tell us?

I can...hear her voice!

I can see it!

The place she’s calling us to...

Where, Magni? Where must we go?

It’s called -- <pained scream>

Magni!

He’s alive. But barely.”

“I hope Grand’ da is all right. I never got to spend much time with him...

Don’t worry, lad. Magni’s made of stern stuff. Pardon the pun.”

“I AM NOT AFRAID OF YOU.

I WILL BREAK YOU, LIKE I BROKE HIM.”