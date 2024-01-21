The Story of the Retaking of Gilneas with Nobbel87

The Story So Far

It’s been some time since I stepped foot in the Blackwald. Tal’doren seems to have survived as well as it could.

I’ve heard many a story of this place from the kaldorei. History goes as deep as the tree’s roots, here.

Still--It needs help much as any other tree. I intend to keep it thriving.

That was my favorite shirt!

I think they’ll be needing another wash before I put them on again, though.

Stormglen has plenty of work still to be done before we can consider it fully repaired.

Only then will I return to my manor.

This is where it all started for me. When the feral worgen attacked.... when we broke out of that prison.

We lost so many people during those days. Sean, Vincent...

At least Crowley is still here. Stubborn old goat. I don’t think anything could kill him.

To be back here, after all this time...

It feels good, but it also reminds me of how many people we lost in the Worgen attacks, then the Forsaken attacks, and have lost since.

So many empty homes.

I haven't seen my father this emotional since... I don't even know when.

I hope this peace for GIlneas lasts.

There is so much to do.

Soil samples, wildlife samples. I can finally explore the northern parts of Gilneas to see what else we can learn about the Worgen curse.