The Story of the Retaking of Gilneas with Nobbel87

Would've been cool to have fought Sylvanas's loyalists instead of Scarlet Crusaders. Aw well what a shame.
Horrible finish to a epic storyline. I agree, that Sylvanas's loyalists would have made 100% more sense. They are keying Scarlet Crusade up as a major villain in the future expansions /sigh
Reading this post takes longer than the complete take over plot ingame
I enjoyed it. I think my only harp on it would be how using the helper ability with Lilian was probably more necessary than it should've been when you're told 'if you need it' and, you don't -explicitly- need it but the elites have such chunky health bars even in decent gear, you really want to use the ability and while I get the whole 'forsaken/worgen' working together flavor, it felt more like a crutch than it should've been.
I've been waiting for this since BFA when the Scarlets started talking about Genn Greymane as a monstrocity abomination towards the Light and how Anduin is secretly having a love affair with Sylvanas, etc.I wondered why they would randomly have that in the game then do nothing with it.