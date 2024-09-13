This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Story of the Nerub-ar Palace Raid with Nobbel87
Live
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Paryah
So what is the latest raid all about? Why are we going there? What will we find? Nobbel87 answers these questions and more in the Story of the Nerub-ar Palace Raid.
Heads up, I’m assuming that the raid takes place after the max-level campaign so if you’re not fully caught up yet...be warned...SPOILERS ahead!
Transcript:
Hello everyone!
Heads up, I’m assuming that the raid takes place after the max-level campaign so if you’re not fully caught up yet...be warned...SPOILERS ahead!
We’ve traveled deep into Azeroth during our War Within, following the shadows of Xal’atath, fixing the things she corrupted and destroyed. The doors of Nerub-ar palace have opened, which I presume happens after our max-level campaign. This is Queen Ansurek’s seat of power, but she wasn’t always the queen of the Nerubians...
“cutscene betrayal daughter”
Here too Xal’atath whispered and corrupted, but I do wonder why the nerubian empire fell to darkness after they rejected to ally with the black empire during what I presume is Battle for Azeroth. For thousands of years, they were perfectly fine. N’zoth is then released from its prison, calls upon them to fight with him at Nyalotha, but they don’t, and suddenly their people start to suffer. Did Xal’atath have a hand in this? Unexplained, but we do know that the nerubians of Azj-Kahet did not do well and so Ansurek accepted the bargain of Xal’atath where her mother did not. Ascended and deeply connected to the void, her people were converted as well. Fed the black blood, the blood of the old gods, a transformation that did not softly transform them, but did offer great power. Power and slavery as Xal’atath has the ability to dominate their minds and make them do whatever she wants. A private army that can’t even produce its own pheromones anymore which amongst nerubian is kinda important considering they communicate with smell and touch.
We team up with The Weaver, The General, and the Vizier to liberate their kingdom from darkness and dispose of their corrupted queen. Some amazing work has already been done as it turned out that their former queen Neferes did not die, instead, she’s been forced to transform into the first ascended. The path to ascension is not a kind one nor did every experiment succeed. She’s now A massive hulking monstrosity with very little of the former queen left. Still, we did not end her life, instead, she can now be found attempting to weave at her beloved Weaver's lair. Time to gather our troops and finish what we started...
“The pathetic conspirators have finally crawled from their holes to attack my palace?
I appreciate you making the extermination of your futile resistance all the easier. Ulgrax, feed.”
The experiments on her mother were not the only creatures created. Ulgrax the Devourer is another, driven mad by endless hunger but still playing with its food because the fear makes the meat taste all the better. We would be a very tasty snack, but if Ulgrax can’t reach us, they’ll be more than happy to settle for delectable insects that are spawned. The devourer is also capable of making portals to blitz across the battlefield but don’t get too focused on the fight as in the sky, Rasha’nan is using acid on the webbing keeping our platform elevated in the sky.
Cutscene: Platform falls down
“I lost my appetite.
Let the royal guard fish their corpses from the pool. The harvest cannot be interrupted.”
The nerubians are still hard at work gathering the blood of the old gods, for their ascensions or who knows what other purposes that blood can be used for. From it a vile ooze has risen, the Bloodbound Horror, drawing everything in its path into the Unseeming. We’ve teamed up with the horonir in Azj-kahet and already dealt with the Unseeming realm, a shadowy realm below reality where true horrors lurk... I’d compare it to the upside down from stranger things. Its own unique little realm where forgotten things can be found like harbingers or lost watchers. We want to make use of being dragged into this realm to clear out the adds while avoiding the tentacles from the ground and being blown up.
“my spies will provide access to the barrack above. Move swiftly, it will not be long until the queen realizes where you are.”
Up the platforms we ride, fighting our way out of those gross pits to the terrace of majesty.
“Intruders have breached the barracks! Sound the alarm!”
The nerubians have their own messed up versions of training dummies, captured Arathi or earthen that will do them just fine to practice their rotation on and sim their numbers.
“Hold, make them pay for every step in blood.”
“Your mad quest to destroy my queen ends here.”
Sikran, Captain of Sureki, has established himself as an arrogant duelist, getting off his rivals one by one until the queen herself proclaimed him Captain of the Sureki. Ansurek’s followers. He has never known the cut of an enemy's blade...well...until now I suppose. He’ll blitz across the battlefield, hitting his marked foes and leaving behind a cosmic simulacrum of them. They need to go away before he detonates them, we do so by aiming his Decimate through the simulacrums.
“My execution was flawless.
Whisper the queen's name and they will carry you towards the inner sanctum.”
“You dare challenge the might of my empire?”
“Kill my soldiers, thousands more will rise. “
“your conspiracy is doomed.”
The queen who entered the dark bargain with Xal'atath for the sake of her people now has no problem throwing as many soldiers as needed toward the would-be usurpers...
“Rais your eyes and behold the pinnacle of nerubian evolution. Tear you apart!”
Rasha’nan is one of the more powerful troops in the queen's arsenal but enters the battlefield still quite wounded from our earlier fight on the Dawnbreaker. She too was twisted by Ansurek’s experiments, transforming a once proud Nerubian into a monstrous, winged horror. Trapped within her new form, shattered memories of her former self drive Rasha’nan into an unquenchable rage. Toxicity that manifests as rolling acid, waves that, like on the Dawnbreaker, we need to send away from our team not towards it. Those wings give her the ability to create some distance from us, distance we need to quickly close to interrupt her Acidic Eruption.
“No escape.”
“None of you shall leave this place. Your desiccated corpses will be a testament to any who oppose me. There is no need for us to entertain this filth any longer. The only thing that concerns us now, is my Ascension.”
“The queen’s inner sanctum is impenetrable, but her ego is not. Cause enough destruction and the queen will deal with you herself.”
Causing destruction is what we do best and where better to start than at the Brood Pens where Broodtwister Ovi'nax conducts abominable experiments with the black blood. This corpulent horror lumbers through the palace's cavernous depths, regurgitating inky sludge onto hatchlings to observe its gruesome effects. The power of the black blood is no joke and the Broodtwister will crank open one of the canisters which will then start leaking goo. On the ground are several different types of eggs that will hatch worm adds, tanky adds, and group adds. We can hatch the eggs prematurely by dropping experimental dosage upon them and need to make sure that none of the adds get covered in the ooze because that will make them far more powerful and far more difficult to deal with.
“Well done, the queen is furious over the destruction of her experiments. Keep pushing.”
In the hall of whispers, we find a rather interesting guest...
“I infiltrated the queen’s court, master. She suspects nothing.
You have seen too much and I cannot leave any loose ends.”
Nexus-Princess Ky'veza arrived at Nerub-ar Palace only recently, quickly establishing herself as a confidante of Queen Ansurek. However, rumors abound within the inner court that she may harbor a dark and deadly secret. If discovered, the princess is prepared to dispatch all witnesses without mercy...
Who is this nexus Princess, what is she in the palace for, and what master does she serve, friend or foe? Questions we do not have solid answers for, but if I had to make a guess, then I’d say that she’s here to assassinate the queen. She has an ability called Queensbane: A dark venom fit for royalty and she leaves the fight with:
“Impressive, but did you believe you were fighting the real thing?
I will leave the queen to you. I get paid regardless.
I will let your bounties grow before I collect. Until then...watch your back.”
A bounty hunter sent out to get the kill. When thinking about the master I was hoping perhaps Rafaam, the supreme archeologist but I think that’s more fueled by really wanting Rafaam in wow rather than the story. Going from known names an obvious pick would be the Locuswalker. No friend to Xal’atath and so by extension the Locuswalker would want Ansurek taken care of. Would also explain how Ky’veza is such a powerful wielder of cosmic abilities.
Then in the realm of something we don’t know yet, we could also look into the ethereals as a whole. They have a history with Xal’atath and the war with Dimensius the all devouring. This is the reason why the ethereals look the way they do, and over the years we’ve seen them as cosmic travelers, traders, pretty much setting up wherever they’re needed. What if the ethereals simply have a bounty hunter guild? And Ky’veza, even though she’s a nexus-prncess, is a bounty hunter for hire? Could we become bounty hunters as a new class? Could we get playable ethereals? Maybe, but not right now. Right now we do our best to position the spectral images of Ky’veza that mirror some of her attacks so that we don’t get sucked into her nether rifts or get sliced by her nexus daggers.
If you want more details on the ethereals and some of the stories that have been building up with them, I’ll link one in the description because it’s a bit much to go over right now and we should focus back on the palace.
“The queen has opened the inner sanctum to send her elite guards to kill you.
“The conspirators are here! After I kill them I will expose the traitor in our midst.
The only thing you will expose is your weakness. I will crush these insurgents in the name of Queen Ansurek.
Likely to cover your own treachery! After I rend them, I will deliver your head as well.”
The most trusted advisors to Queen Ansurek don’t even trust each other, harboring a deep hatred even more powerful than their loyalty to the throne. While unleashing their considerable strength onto their enemies, each also fights to ensure their counterpart doesn't survive, which is obviously a weakness we can use to our advantage. Takazj will try to web us in place and breaking the webbing does hurt quite a bit, but it’s also powerful enough to stop Anub’arash from charging into the wall and do massive damage to all of us. Him being webbed has him take extra damage from our attacks and on the other side there’s the shield Takazj puts around himself, Anub’arash’s stinging swarm is just the ticket we need to break his shield. Pitching the silken court against one another, although we do have the option to do their achievement; Love is in the lair: Defeat the silken court after Anub’arash and Takazj have gained the bond of friendship.
“Perhaps as we were always meant to.”
“Everyone plots against me. I hear their whispers. Betrayers! All of you! Guards! Kill them all!”
I do find it interesting that Queen Ansureks most trusted advisors are not ascended even though that’s what all the nerubians have been trying to fight for, trying to claim. Being ascended is seen as a great honor, and yet... is there still something within the queen that knows she can’t trust Xal’atath? Perhaps but at the same time, she has fallen far too deeply. Her royal queen's guard are ascended and the whispers have convinced her that none of them can be trusted, none of them are worthy!
“I must thank you for exposing the rot within my court. None of them were worthy of Ascension!”
“You will not stop the Ascension of my empire.”
This fight has a wonderful flow to it once you’ve done it once or twice.
Phase 1 you’ll want to avoid the green swirlies and move out of the big green pool on the ground. Feast is a big old attack on the tank which you’ll wanna swap around with.
Rotting innards is a reactive toxin debuff on a random player which they’ll want to drop a little bit away from the boss and near the green toxic pool on the ground. Once the debuff expires, a bomb is left on the field with a circle around it. Move into the circle, but only have your designated detonator touch the middle when needed and it will be needed when Ansurek unleashes her big aoe explosion, venom nova. Time it right and detonate the bomb so you get thrown into the air and avoid that deadly wave of venom. The one who detonated the bomb then runs away from everyone else to drop off their big green circle while from the donation spot, waves of green goo will shoot out, avoid those as well.
That’s the dance of phase 1 until she reaches 100%. At that point, she’ll hang in the middle and get a shield. She’ll stay there for as long as the shield is active. While hanging around she’ll try to drag you to your death so run to the edge of the platform. After that you got 3 times a toxin until she’ll do the pull again, but do be careful, waves of green deadly goo fly out while the toxins will slow you. Melee at your own risk.
Once the bubble is down we go into phase 2. The group splits, kills the adds, and uses the bomb left behind to shoot up to the platforms. The queen will rotate between the groups, trying to pull them down while the groups needs to deal with adds that cast laser beams and perform deadly ritualistic spells while activating bridges and moving from platform to platform.
“Vermin cannot be expected to comprehend my grand vision.
Ascension is the only path towards saving the nerubian people.
If that means the extermination of non believers...So be it.”
“How have my soldiers failed? This entire generation of nerubians is tainted. Unworthy of ascension. They are food for my transformation!”
Once all is cleared we’re blown back into the last fighting area where she’ll put infest on a tank who needs to run away from her to not have the adds spawn near her. If mom reaches her kids, they’ll detonate for an insane amount of damage so slow, root, kill them as quickly as you can.
Then she’ll pick 2 players for abbysal infusion which will drop portals on the field. Drop them so you can actually use them to avoid her big attack at 100 energy. She’ll once again try to drag us in but this time cosmic death rolls across the battlefield. Time it right and use your portal to avoid both attacks and then repeat as before until she dies. Talking about normal tactics allows me to show a bit more of the fight and we had so much fun fighting the queen. I do wonder if this one is going to get a mythic only phase because she keeps talking about the next step of ascension and upon her demise...guess whose feet show up...
CUTSCENE:
Ahhhhhhh spider queen goes downnnnn SQUISH...
Ow crawling on the ground, final breaths.
Slender is the strand that guides your destiny...So easily overlooked yet cutting deeper than the sharpest blade. Shhhh. It’s almost over. Your ambition was rare, you know. Yet despite even betraying your own mother, here you are.
You – promised...
Nothing. Yet, I gave you everything. You were just... not...enough...
Don’t you...pity me...!
I don’t. You were a means to an end. Your survival wasn’t necessary. I simply wished you’d lasted a little longer. And now you learn the true lesson of the void. Only the strongest survive.”
And so Ansurek dies all alone...after listening to the whispers of Xal’atath. Her final words are not You-promised, but that exact phrase was said by the Dark Iron Modgud, a previous wielder of Xal’atath while she was still in the blade who was also left to die. It shows how lucky, favored, powerful our shadow priests are who managed to hold on to the powers offered by Xal’atath, save the world of the burning legion with the harbinger in hand, and even suck out the corruption from the sword left behind by Sargeras. Powerful....lucky... or perhaps all part of the plan.
The final lesson of the void, only the strongest survive, does not only speak to Ansurek’s weakness compared to our strength but also provides a very small piece of the puzzle for the story of Xal’atath. What road has she walked to get where she is now and what is it she wants to accomplish? Is she purely a being of the void or does she go beyond it?
All questions left to be answered, but first and foremost I wonder where did she come from? We’re not sure if this takes place before or after the max level campaign, but I place it after the campaign as she’s traveling without the Dark Heart. That would mean that the nerubian army has already failed that part of the Harbinger's plan, so what did the queen need to keep us busy for longer? And if Xal’atath wants us longer out of the way, why didn’t she give the queen more power? That’s why I’m wondering if we’re going to see like a mythic only phase where Xal’atath shoots out some more power from the shadows but we won’t know that until at least another week. It is clear that she wants us for something, whatever that something might be, but these are all questions waiting to be answered in the next chapter and beyond.
In this moment we have done what we set out to do, the queen of Nerub’ar Palace has fallen.
“Finally this madness is over. You have spared our people a dark fate overcrawler. The truth of our alliance must remain hidden for now,m but you have our gratitude.
While the queen’s plot has ended, I fear something worse looms in the shadows. Only time will reveal if we hindered this unseen force, or played into its hands.”
What will the future hold for the nerubians of azj-kahet?
Not all ascended are gone and Xal’atath still has the power to dominate their minds. Their former queen does not be in a position right now to step up and lead them, but perhaps we can think of something later down the line?
Will these 3 take over as a council and lead their people into the future?
Will we find out what’s deeper beyond Azj-kahet?
Will we see playable nerubians? and so much more potential for the future not to mention all the little threads they’ve been building up for future patches but for now thank you very much for watching and a big thanks to Mike from preachgaming and the community raid who took me along in the raid and get you these sweet recordings. Say that you want more details on all the things that we talked about today, then check out the related Wowhead article in the description down below annnnnd until next time....see ya!
