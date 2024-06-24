The Stonevault - The War Within Dungeon Preview

Defense protocols engaged! Earthen Defense and Neutralization Automaton is actrive. Informal nomenclature: E.D.N.A. This golem has contingencies for any potential intruder. Killing Skardyn is its primary directive, but any unauthorized intruder is sufficient for a lethal response.
The High Speaker spent countless years attempting to restore the Awakening Machine. One failed attempted resulted in a new horror; a golem infused with Skardyn corruption. Crystals augment its elemental configuration. Though it barely communicates its alien mindset, its hatred for all creation is undeniable.
On Mythic difficulty, Crystalline Eruption will apply a debuff increasing damage taken from Crystalline Eruption. This effect stacks.
Master Machinists focus on complex work at prestigious worksites. Brokk and Dorlita have worked as a team for a long as anyone can remember. Granted, Brokk's productivity is slipping, but both are authorized to defend their site with direct and efficient displays of violence.
On Mythic difficulty, Flaming Scrap last substantially longer.
On Mythic difficulty, Lava Expulsion removes Flaming Scrap that gets hit
Eirich has been deposed, his authority seized! Overwhelmed, he fled to the innermost sanctum of the Stonevault. Yet in his machinations, he succumbed to transformation: Void energy from a malfunctioning artifact corrupts his living stone! Mystical revelations now shatter his sanity.
NGL. I mixed the dungeon name up wtih Halls of Stone and The Stonecore.