The Rookery - The War Within Dungeon Preview

Stormguard Gorren's Stormrook, though corrupted by void magic, still loyally fights for by his side. And, if anything gets in his way, Kyrioss will dutifully tear them apart.

Overview: Kyrioss assaults any invader foolish enough to enter the Rookery with lightning infused beak and talon.

Tanks :

Use the hole in the middle of the room to mitigate damage to the party from [Unstable Charge] Use the hole in the middle of the room to mitigate damage to the party from

Damage Dealers :

Healers:

Stormguard Gorren

Once Stormward Baelgrim's second, Stormguard Gorren has been corrupted by void magic, causing his hate for Baelgrim to fester. Using his newfound void powers, he seeks to overrun the Stormperch and command his own army of Voidriders created from corrupted Stormriders.