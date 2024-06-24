The Rookery - The War Within Dungeon Preview

Stormguard Gorren's Stormrook, though corrupted by void magic, still loyally fights for by his side. And, if anything gets in his way, Kyrioss will dutifully tear them apart.
Once Stormward Baelgrim's second, Stormguard Gorren has been corrupted by void magic, causing his hate for Baelgrim to fester. Using his newfound void powers, he seeks to overrun the Stormperch and command his own army of Voidriders created from corrupted Stormriders.
On Mythic difficulty, Chaotic Corruption applies Chaotic Vulnerability upon removal to the player.
A grotesque amalgamation of corrupted Stormriders, this towering mass of void power knows only pain and how to inflict it. Taking it down is the only way to cleanse the Stormperch and its rookery.