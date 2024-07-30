The Radiant Song - The War Within Pre-Patch Introduction Questline (Story Spoilers)

just like prepatch, the video is bugged out.didnt get to hear any dialogue because blizz cant get their ^&*! straight
It's crazy that we fought a whole war campaign and destroyed two cities in the prepatch of BFA, and now this is where we're at... click a couple things, talk to a couple people. One person we haven't seen in years grumbles a bit then gets knocked out. The end.
I would've rather had a longer quest chain and a scenario or dungeon instead of this event. It's so grindy and buggy. Not worth the time.
Only 5 out of 6 Memories spawned in Dustwallow Marsh. Everyone is sitting where Remembered Onyxia should be twiddling their thumbs. These issues should have been hotfixed by now.
Man, blizzard seems to deliver less and less with each expansion. Sad to see a beloved MMO just withering away even tho lots of us knew it deep down that it might happen sooner or later. Huh.
Way too much Alliance fluff.. Horde has much more interesting characters (Baine/Voss) and I hope they show up eventually or spearhead part two of the expansion.
If this is really all there is to the quest line, it's pathetically short. Meh; sticking with the plan to resub just before launch.
Wow glad to do literally 4 quests to then go and do horrible pre patch event that I gotta wait hours for!