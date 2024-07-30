The Radiant Song - The War Within Pre-Patch Introduction Questline (Story Spoilers)

WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!

Jaina: People are experiencing visions of a "Radiant Song" all across Azeroth. We have reason to believe it's a warning of some kind.

Jaina: Meet me in Silithus. Perhaps Azeroth's Speaker can shed some light on what this warning might mean.

It has been too long, my friend. It seems destiny has brought us both here.

They're calling it the Radiant Song. Yet... it fills me with dread.



> Where have you been?



<Anduin smiles wearily.>

Nowhere in particular. No need for a destination when I was only trying... to run.

From my Kingdom. From the Alliance. From myself.

But I was sent this vision for a reason. I can't keep running. Not from this.

It seems destiny has brought us all here. They call it the Radiant Song, yet it fills me with dread. What could it be warning us of?



> I've heard the King of Stormwind has long been missing.



<Anduin smiles wearily.>

Missing. You put it so nicely.

I ran. From my kingdom. From the Alliance, from myself.

But I was sent this vision for a reason. I can't run. Not from this.

Thrall: Let's hope Magni has some answers.

Anduin: I hear no one's seen him for a few years...

Jaina: He'll be there. He has to be.

---

Jaina: Magni! We've been trying to--

Magni: If this is about the visions, I'm nae interested. Leave me alone.

Thrall: Azeroth needs its Speaker. And so do we.

Magni: "Speaker of Azeroth". Bah. She hasn't been speaking to me.

Magni: After all I gave her, she left me like... this. Unable to feel the warmth of my kin's embrace.

Magni: So, let's be clear. I'm doing this for all of you. Not for her.

Thrall: He tried to commune directly with Azeroth. It seems the strain... was too much.

Moira: Da... what have you done to yourself this time?

---

Moira: Now listen, you old coot. I know you always meant right by me.

Moira: You didn't know that I chose to stay with the Dark Irons. That Dagran and I were in love.

Moira: Whatever your intentions were, my husband died. Because of you.

Moira: I hated you for taking him from me. My anger built a wall neither of us could ever get through.

Moira: And now... we may never get the chance.

Moira: But my son--my little Dagran--he needs you. I guess so do I, loathe as I am to admit it.

Moira: You were never the best father. But you can still be a good gran'da. So please... wake up.

Dagran: Have you seen these new tomes, Uncle Brann? They must be from Drenden's library.

Dagran: I hope Gran'da is allright. I never got to spend much time with him...

Brann: Don't worry, lad. Magni's made of stern stuff. Pardon to pun.