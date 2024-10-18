The Race to World First Awards with Raider.IO - Vote for Your Favorite Moments

Raider.IO
WHAT ARE THE RWF AWARDS?
Prior to the start of each Race to World First, the Raider.IO RWF Coverage Team develops Award categories for the current raid. Throughout the Race, up until a Top Ten (or Top 8-ish in this case) has been reached, we make note of possible contenders. We’ve narrowed down each Award to a handful of Nominees, and now it’s up to you, the Community, to vote
on your favourites!
Voting is OPEN NOW and closes Sunday, October 20th at 11:59pm PST!
After voting ends, we will announce the winners of each RWF Award here on the RWF Awards Hub
, as well as on the Raider.IO Twitter
, so keep an eye out to join in the fun and cheer on your favourite guilds and players!
Check out the Nominees Tab
to find out who has been nominated for the Nerub-ar Palace RWF Awards, and then make sure to cast your votes
!