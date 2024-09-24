The Purpose of Azeroth's Titan Facilities - Weekly Archive Quest Story (SPOILERS)

WARNING: Spoilers for The War Within!

The Message of the Archive

Archaedas says: On Azeroth, the Pantheon sensed a powerful source of corruption. To protect the Worldsoul, they sent us, the keepers, to lead the titanforged forces into battle.

Archaedas says: In time, we rooted out and defeated the threat, imprisoning its last vestiges in the deep places of the world.

Archaedas says: Then, led by Aman'Thul himself, the titans set toward studying the soul of Azeroth to determine whether it truly was the one they sought.

Archaedas says: To aid the titans, we keepers were tasked with engineering the Manifold--a vast, world-spanning complex of machines, forges and installations.

Archaedas says: Working in tandem, they would bring order to Azeroth, and create a means by which the Pantheon could examine the Worldsoul in depth.

Dagran Thaurissan II says: That corruption the keeper's talking about... that's the Old Gods. That must be why they were here as well--for the power of the Worldsoul...

Dagran Thaurissan II says: Though I've also read that while the titans defeated the Old Gods, they tore a wound in the world. Always thought that was just a metaphor.

High Speaker Brinthe says: It seems clear now that Azeroth must be the Prime Worldsoul.

Dagran Thaurissan II says: That would explain why the Void, the titans... the Legion... every cosmological force... have sought to control it--or destroy it--over the eons.What do you suppose the titans needed to study about it?

High Speaker Brinthe says: We cannot possibly understand the intricacies of the titans' reasons. But that complex Archaedas mentioned--I believe I know what that is about...

The True Purpose of Azeroth's Titan Facilities