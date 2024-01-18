The Outland Cup is Now Live - New Dragonriding Races & Rewards

Make your way through the Dark Portal to dash through the skies of Outland with a new dragonriding racing event available in the shattered remnants of Draenor. "The Riders of Azeroth invite dragonriders to compete in races throughout Outland! Talk to Lord Andestrasz in Valdrakken for more information." When:
January 18—31Where:
Begins in Valdrakken, Stormwind, and Orgrimmar
With thirteen races spread across the Outland, dragonriders will have a skyfull of options for challenging courses in Normal, Advanced, and Reverse variations. Trek to Valdrakken and speak to Lord Andestrasz near the Rostrum of Transformation to pick up the initial quest and complete it for Riders of Azeroth Badges
, which can be exchanged for unique items and rewards from Maztha, also in Valdrakken.
|Auchindoun Coaster (Terrokar Forest)
|Blade's Edge Brawl (Blade’s Edge Mountains)
|Coilfang Caper (Zangarmarsh)
|Eco-Dome Excursion (Netherstorm)
|Fel Pit Fracas (Shadowmoon Valley)
|Hellfire Hustle (Hellfire Peninsula)
|Razorthorn Rise Rush (Terrokar Forest)
|Shadowmoon Slam (Shadowmoon Valley)
|Shattrath City Sashay (Terrokar Forest)
|Skettis Scramble (Terrokar Forest)
|Telaar Tear (Nagrand)
|Tempest Keep Sweep (Netherstorm)
|Warmaul Wingding (Nagrand)
Rewards For a Fancy FlightComplete all Outland Cup races on Gold to earn the Outland Racing Completionist: Gold
achievement, "Outland Racer" title, and the Ruby Riders of Azeroth tabard. In addition, some rewards you can choose include a Manuscript of Endless Possibility
that randomizes mount customizations each time you mount, pieces to build the fashionably adventurous Outlandish Drake Racer's
set, and more!Outlandish Drake Racer's transmog set:Dragon customizations:If everything else has been purchased, you can repeatedly buy:
The sky's the limit (unless you're trying to beat the timer); may the winds be at your back as you go for the Gold.