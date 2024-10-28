The Mythic Dungeon International Returns November 1st, 2024

Starting November 1, the world’s most daring dungeoneers will start their keystones for the Mythic Dungeon International in Season 1 of The War Within! Tune in to the Groups Stage on Twitch and YouTubeto catch all of the action live!
The Mythic Dungeon International (MDI) has returned for an epic first season of The War Within, presenting the world’s most elite teams with eight new dungeons and affix combinations!
This season, thousands of competitors from around the world stepped foot into the Time Trials to push keystones and prove themselves. Now, it’s time for the Top 16 teams to face one another in a head-to-head competition live on broadcast. Each weekend of the MDI Groups will feature 8 teams of determined dungeoneers, all competing in a double-elimination bracket for one of three spots in the Global Finals.
Tune-in to each broadcast to catch the latest remarkable routes and spectacular strategies!
When to Watch
Each day of gameplay will start at 10am (PDT) / 7pm (CEST) on the following days:
- Group A: November 1-3
- Group B: November 8-10
- Global Finals: November 22-24
Where to WatchMain Broadcast
Each group will be broadcast live on the Warcraft Twitch
and YouTube
channels!Co-Streaming & Watch Parties
We encourage our audience and competitors to get involved with the broadcast, whether that’s hosting streams in other languages or co-streaming gameplay! Each team will have at least one competitor live-streaming their gameplay, so keep an eye out for more announcements. If you’re interested in hosting your own watch party, register now by filling out the brief form here
.
Stay Connected
Need more of WoW Esports? Check out our previous broadcasts on the Warcraft Twitch
and YouTube
channels, and stay up-to-date with the latest WoW Esports announcements by following us on X @WoWEsports
!