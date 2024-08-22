The Mounts of The War Within - 36 New Mounts to Collect

That's nice and all. But it would even better if they actually fixed the 300-400 currently borked mounts in the game they caused due to 11.0.
Kinda underwhelming compared to how many mounts we got in Shadowlands, but still a step up from Dragonflight.
A bit disappointing. We get a dwarf'ish themed expansion, but get no special dwarf themed mounts. Sad noise.
You missed one from that Fishing Event.The Derby Dash
World of Mounts....
well they looks all *!@#
Where are the Mounts for collecting 600 - 700 mounts and its achievements? new expansion and nothing!
no glory for dungeons?
More mount bloat yeeesssss