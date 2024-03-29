The Mounts of Patch 10.2.6 - Meta-Achievements, Plunderstorm, Dragonflight Season 4

Regarding into the storm, it is still bugged as of today but i found a workaround to get it.Since two of the meta achievements are account wide, you can switch to a alt and start camping the rares( you need only 8) and also you need the 5k elemental overflow currency but with forbidden reach it-s almost instantly done.After i killed 8 rares and got the 5k i got the achievement on the alt also and got the mount instantly in mail.Learned it ans can use it on my main also that had the achievement but not the reward
Holy reskins Batman!
Give us a Blue version of the gladiator mount for reaching 1k honor prestige.