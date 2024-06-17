The Lilac and the Stone - New Warcraft Short Story about Moira and Dragran Thaurissan

Waiting for the book and audio book to come out to enjoy those!
I’m sorry but I just cannot get over the hundreds of times we killed Moira as one of the end bosses in BRD or whatever.It’s weird that we’re supposed to accept her now and will never not be weird.
You were supposed to save her from « captivity » by ThaurissanIt was already in vanilla you could to not kill her, and then it was implied her love for thaurissan.
In here to wait for someone to ask if Catherynne M. Valente is a real author. :) (Since -some- people seem to be concerned about who's writing these shorts!)Also, I feel a little bad about widowing Moira, but to be honest, her husband had some sweet sweet loot.
You misspelled the name in the title, it's Dagran not Dragran.
why cant we just have a strong leader somewhere for once?why does this nerd need to awkward and frail.im so tired of these zoomer plots
Even more weird to me is that they never changed BRD like they did with DM and SFK when Cataclysm came out.Like now, you go in there and we kill him, even though canonically he's been dead for like 5 years as of The Shattering.I enjoyed the short story. So far the only one I haven't read was the Anduin one. seems too predictable (Oh I used my powers against my will but I kinda liked it I have weird feelings about it)
Alliance leadership coming of age who doesn't actually want the responsibility and would rather look towards scholarly ventures. Huh...almost like we've already done this.