The Home Life of General Steelstrike - Hallowfall Side Quest Spotlight

A nice little extra bit in the cooking quest: Once the general is finished, sufficiently skilled cooks (I think 25 Khaz Algar Cooking skill is required) are able to salvage the result. The family response is a lot more positive, praising your skill and asking you to cook again for them some time.
This was a great questline story-wise but the technical execution of the individual quests was bloody awful. I've said in comments elsewhere that recent confusing visuals and unintuitive or clunky quest design smells like the work of interns to me. Or perhaps new employees who don't yet know how WoW quests are properly made. I think Blizzard has suffered from a massive loss of 'institutional knowledge' where the old hands who knew how to handle the spaghetti code and knew how WoW quests are properly done have left the company over the last few years and their managers did not make sure that all their knowledge was preserved so that it could be passed on to their replacements. It's a typical story of management not valuing (or even being aware of!) the skills of their workers.
this is one of those quests people talk about when they say wow is soft, no one besides the weirdos seek these type of quests they are also unfun 90% of the time because they usually all have vehicle mechanics which suck. overall the questing is fire this xpac the lore fire the darkness fire but quests like this just arnt what wow players want (insert well i like it !@#$%^s) by no means should these go away though theres never not a reason for lighthearted content they are just very distracting in a story where 99% of the content is DARK and that 1% is light i changes the mood ruining the vibe the build up of emotion
