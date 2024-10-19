This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The History of Azj-Kahet - 'Smelling History' Lore Achievement
Live
Posted
2 hr 24 min ago
by
Portergauge
Through the power of Polymorphic Translation, players can interact with scrolls across Azj-Kahet to uncover the depths of nerubian culture and earn the achievement
Smelling History
!
How to Complete
Unlike most other lore collection achievements,
Smelling History
cannot be earned simply by finding all of the books around the zone as usual. Instead, players must first purchase a
Potion of Polymorphic Translation: Nerubian
from vendors within Azj-Kahet, in order to comprehend the language of the nerubians. Be on the lookout for alchemy vendors like
Assistant Ulo'vix
or
Apothecary Rz
within the City of Threads to purchase the potion for a small amount of Kej. The buff from this lasts for just 10 minutes, so be sure to stock up or move swiftly across Azj-Kahet once you drink it!
From there, lore books can be sought out as usual, with plenty of tantalizing new pieces of lore that we spotlight below.
The Strands of Evolution
Found scattered across the City of Threads are books detailing a rather vital part of nerubian culture: their numerous forms. According to these scrolls, the nerubians developed strands of magic that they used not only to transform themselves from their basal forms into the towering sages or the fearsome scarab lords, but also pass on the memories of their past generations.
Strands of Memory
Treatise on Forms: Skitterlings
Treatise on Forms: Sages
Treatise on Forms: Lords
Treatise on Forms: Ascended
Ethos of War
Penned by Anub'azal, our ally within the Severed Threads, these scrolls detail his ideals and strategies alike, showcasing his concepts of honor and how best to use them without foolishness on the field of battle.
Ethos of War, Part 1
Ethos of War, Part 2
Ethos of War, Part 3
Ethos of War, Part 4
Queens of Azj-Kahet's Past
Detailing the history of queens who ruled in the kingdom's past, all three tomes can be found in the same room in the City of Threads.
Queen Xekatha
Queen Anub'izek
Queen Zaltra
Despite the wording of the addendum, Queen Zaltra may in fact still live. While not explicitly confirmed, players can find the
Mad Nerubian
NPC in the northern reaches of Azj-Kahet, and upon questioning her, we learn that just like Zaltra, this former queen was betrayed by her kin in her attempts to lead them into war, a conflict echoed in the modern day with Ansurek.
Bookworm
In addition to the requirements for
Smelling History
, players can also use
Potion of Polymorphic Translation: Nerubian
to complete
Bookworm
, a smaller lore collection achievement that explores the entomology of nerubian grubs. Thankfully, all three scrolls can be found in the same cave.
Comment by
Maor
on 2024-10-19T04:19:04-05:00
Now give me lord form for guardian cowards so I can rep anub'azal properly 🪲
1
