The Great Push Returns for Dragonflight Season 4!

The Great Push has returned for its second-ever full season in the final season of Dragonflight! Each weekend, six of the world’s top dungeoneers will have five hours to push the assigned dungeons as high as possible.
The Great Push (TGP) is a spinoff of the Mythic Dungeon International (MDI), the premiere Mythic+ speedrunning competition in World of Warcraft. The Great Push pits the top players in the world against one another to test their limits and set records by pushing Mythic+ keystones as high as possible over the span of several weekends. All the action will be streamed live on the Warcraft Twitch
and YouTube
channels!
Each week of the Groups Stage brings with it six new teams of distinguished dungeoneers vying for a spot in the Global Finals, and six unique sets of dungeons and affixes to be conquered. At the end of each Group weekend, the 3 teams with the fastest runs in the highest dungeons will qualify for a spot in the Global Finals, and earn a shot at earning the lion’s share of the $200,000 prize pool!
Each weekend of The Great Push takes place over the span of 3 days, with a total of 15 hours of Tournament Play. Competitors will have five hours each day (including 20 minutes of required break time) to complete the assigned keystones at the highest level possible.
This season of The Great Push brings with it a series of new changes for competitors:
- Group Compositions are now locked, teams are required to have 1 tank, 1 healer, and 3 DPS in each group.
- Dungeon Distribution is now spread out to follow a 3/2/1 schedule. Day 1 will introduce 3 dungeons, Day 2 will introduce 2 more dungeons, and Day 3 will introduce the final dungeon.
- Team Feeds are now available! Each team is mandated to have at least one competitor stream their gameplay during the Tournament.
- The Global Finals will be keeping the competition alive all weekend, as daily eliminations have been removed. All six teams will survive until the last second!
Prepare for the action by reading more about the broadcast:
Details
Broadcast Start Time:
- Venue: The Great Push is taking place online, and with more opportunities to watch than ever before! Catch the main broadcast live over at Twitch.tv/Warcraft and YouTube.com/Warcraft, or enjoy a first-person perspective from your favorite team by tuning into a co-stream of their gameplay.
- Dates:
Group A - July 5 to July 7
- Group B - July 12 to July 14
- Global Finals - July 19 to July 21
10:00am (PDT) / 7:00pm (CEST) Prize Pool:
$260,000
Talent
Group B:
Global Finals:
Stay Connected
Subscribe to the Warcraft Twitch
and YouTube
channels to check out the action live, and follow @WoWEsports on X (formerly Twitter) for coverage and gameplay updates!
Interested in costreaming the main broadcast? Fill out the Costreaming & Watch Party Form.