The Future of the Kirin Tor - 11.0.7 Stay Awhile and Listen Conversations

Not a fan really of Khadgar honouring to protect the Alliance specifically, even though he isn't condemning the Horde. His being impartial to the factions in the past was always a great character trait, and I hope they're not pushing that aside in favour of being more conservative in his allegiances. Although maybe he was just trying to appeal to Jaina's allegiances, who knows.
Not Charles Khadgar Xavier. I missed that from months ago apparently!
I don’t understand why this would motivate them to avoid world affairs entirely… doesn’t make sense to me. How can it be an organization without an overseeing body? Knowing the ever present need to stymie the next Kel’Thuzad? New WoW is too eager to tear things down.
What a hot mess. “Magical hubris” “do things right” “start over” wth is that? It’s a magical city, ruled by mages, there is absolutely no reason to do things any differently. Sounds like they’re just going out of their way to make the “new” Kirin Tor a watered down version that would be more appealing to everyone, not just mages. That’s a terrible way to go about it, imo.
The Alliance comment seems a little bit strange given that Dalaran was neutral...
So they're going to be a consultancy firm, rather than frontline soldiers.
Man, would have loved to see a new ''Dalaran'', and a rise of new mages in the ranks of the Kirin Tor. But what we are getting is the Kirin Tor being turned into nothing, just to be forgotten it seems.
I don't care what they talk about. They are WIZARDS.Just snap your fingers and magically restore Dalaran - it's the only outcome I can accept. Everything else is "bad writing".Just don't tell me it wouldn't be believable. We had a giant sword stabbed into Silithus that somehow didn't cause the whole planet to explode.We had a Destroyer of Worlds who barely scratched like 3 zones.Nothing in this game really makes sense.Just, do the usual hand wave and do the Dalaran again.We already have 2 dalarans in game - make a third version. Thank you.
It was weird Dalaran exploded, again.. but bringing it back another time is silly. The KT should continue to exist, but they don’t need a floating city to do it.
There was nothing wrong with Dalaran and it should of been rebuilt, they could of done something similar to what XIV did with Ishgard.
Khadgar in a magical, floating, arcane wheelchair. LOL...for real tho, what is the "new" Kirin Tor supposed to be, then? And no floating city?`No Dalaran 2.0 as the main HUB for 11.0?There must always be a Dalaran! One of the most iconic and chill HUB's to lap around while either waiting for queue, raid summon or friends to come back from dinner : /
Yeah, I don’t know if I agree with all of this. There really hasn’t been a lot of this magical hubris or mistakes they’ve made like they’re going on about. The whole subplot with Malygos in WoW was that the mages were in the right.Now, I can see that they don’t need another floating city, they could rebuild Dalaran either at the crater or somewhere else that makes sense, if nothing else than to house their civilian population. Dalaran was a city-state after all, so moving the whole populace to every front line conflict never made much sense. Maybe this is an excuse to have to silver covenant and sunreavers move back to Quelthalas for Midnight?Also, deciding not having a council almost seems like an over-correction to the criticism that Blizzard loves making councils, especially on the Horde side recently. But Dalaran always had a council, since Warcraft 2. Now at the time there was never a “The Six” but a large number of mages on the council, and if I remember correctly even in the early novels they used magic to obscure the number and identity of all the members even from each other. There definitely needs to be leadership and oversight. If Khadgar wants to retire, and Jaina is too busy with Kul Tiras then bring up some new characters. Or old ones like Modera who have been around for ages but hasn’t had much development. Is she alive? Have them work with the blue dragons now that they’re all friends again.
“We have a security problem. Better just disband and never do anything for Azeroth again”
I think the "magical hubris" thing makes sense. Dalaran was destroyed once, then rebuilt and launched into the sky, which always struck me as kind of silly. But entirely in line with the arrogance that would naturally breed in an organization composed entirely of wizards. They were asking to be swatted out of the sky, and then Xal'atath did it, and used the face of one of their own to do it. Another factor to consider is the Violet Hold. Nobody ever thought it was a bad idea to keep bringing a collection of the most dangerous magical beings on Azeroth with them wherever they went? We're lucky that most of them probably died in the explosion.I don't want to see the Kirin Tor disappear entirely but I do believe decentralizing the organization is the right call, because by gathering themselves all in one place, they risked the near-total destruction of the most powerful mages and most valuable arcane knowledge in all of Azeroth.
If the Blizzard writers could stop destroying old iconic locations and unique fantasy cultures just for the sake of replacing them with something new (and so far always something worse), that would be great. A fantasy world with a floating magical stronghold is a lot more interesting than a fantasy world without a floating magical stronghold. Just as a giant world tree towering over the sea housing a whole zone including multiple settlements and a capital city within its branches is more interesting than a tree on an island with some huts among its base. Just as an underground necropolis with multiple districts and blighted canals accessed by deadly elevators and bat tunnels is more interesting than some tents in a run-down ruin. Destroying the places and characters that made Warcraft epic in the first place just makes the franchise poorer for it.There was nothing wrong with Dalaran. Having a floating magical stronghold was an integral part in waging a successful campaign against a world-ending threat not once, but twice. Several big bads coming after the city to destroy it only speaks to its potential and its importance, rather than any kind of proof that it's flawed and should be destroyed. The characters' comments make no sense. Since having a floating magical stronghold helped immensely multiple times in past fights, and dealing with future threats might equally benefit from having a floating magical stronghold dedicated to the world's protection than from not having that floating magical stronghold option, the question should be about how we can restore and improve Dalaran (it's not like this would be the first time the city was rebuilt), or how we could build multiple Dalarans since one clearly wasn't enough (kinda like how the Draenei proved they can build a freaking an orbital nuke spaceship and it was never mentioned again). Also it's hilarious that every organisation recently is on the "one leader bad, need council instead" train, except for the organisation with an actual council, because "council bad, need anarchy / direct democracy instead".