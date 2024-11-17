The Future of the Kirin Tor - 11.0.7 Stay Awhile and Listen Conversations

WARNING: Spoilers for Patch 11.0.7!

Jaina, I thought you were staying to help in the Tranquil Strand.

I was. But we should speak about the future of the Kirin Tor sooner rather than later.

I'm afraid the news from outside is bleak. We lost all but a few after amassing at Dalaran.

Then... our new Kirin Tor is over before it began.

No, the mages who have answered the call... We have an opportunity. No council. No rank.

Like starting over? Returning to study and research?

But we have a duty to protect the Alliance--and Azeroth.

Safety is a benefit, yes.

Study and passing on my knowledge appeals to me. But I have to think about the ramifications of such a drastic change.

Khadgar...

Meryl can assist me. Aethas should have a key role as well. I will go back and speak to them.

Thank you, Jaina. And good luck.

Dalaran's destruction almost destroyed me. But it is not an end, it is an opportunity--to do things right this time.

We shall build our strength not from dominion or deceit, but from dedication to learning and magic.

We can still fulfill that mission by investigating. Training. Advising.

It would keep us mobile and decentralized. A tragedy like Dalaran would not happen again.