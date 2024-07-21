The Future of the Dwarves - "The Lilac and the Stone" Short Story Analysis

Moira's Past

I am Moira Thaurissan, daughter of Magni Bronzebeard and his bride Eimear, princess of Ironforge, widow to the Dark Iron Emperor, mother to his heir Dagran II, and I have been angry since I was old enough to walk the path set before me.



Sometimes, I think my anger will outlive me. That they will close up the earth over my body, and long after I am forgotten, some brutal, black hardened jewel left from my rot will work its way up out of the moss, hissing and spitting and still scalding hot. Maybe they will use it to warm a village somewhere. An eternity of cozy hearths and ready stews fueled by this bitter fury I carried but could never fully satisfy.



I like the idea of that.

Ironforge's Present

Dagran's Future

“No one gets what they want,” I snapped. “Only the scraps from fate’s table. Now, you’ve got to decide, and I cannot do it for you. The easy way or the hard way. Continue as one of three squabbling clans in the council or seize the throne of both your bloodlines and break it. But if you take the latter, you may pay for it in blood.”



Dagran frowned. He never showed anger on his face. Most thought he had none of it in him, but I knew. His frown is another man’s shriek.



“And how am I to rule? Am I to be like Gran’da?” He turned the page of a tome. “My books say he is the reason Father was slain. Or am I to be like you?” He gestured at an open book. “This says you were cruel. And hasty. And merciless. Is that what you want me to be?”

“Will you be fools, then?” Dagran said in a voice I did not even know he possessed. He brought his fist down on the shield with such might it cracked beneath his strength. “Or will you be brothers? If it is the latter, I welcome you. If it is the former, I have no time for your games when there is so much to build.”



“Stand in my way or do not,” he continued. “It makes no difference to me. Blood speaks true. Those are our ancestors. Our fathers, our mothers, the actual people who lived and died only to become memories, symbols, the seals on your cups and the food on your plate. They spent untold fortunes to craft a message that would last beyond eras, only to tell their foolish sons that they are family. If you wish to disrespect their honor, leave this hall and let it be your own affair. I will not. I will stay. I will work. I will build. With whoever is strong enough to hold a real hammer.”



Dagran tossed the excavation tools on the broken shield and strode out of the room.

I was wrong about him. We all were, only they have yet to discover it. He was always my flower, my lilac growing in the most difficult way—but maybe we all are. Flowers beneath the stone. Maybe we all tangle inside. Maybe we scream and charge and stomp and frown because we know if the armor over our true hearts slips even once, this world will eat our petals whole. After all, the lilac is no less of the earth and earthen than we, no less than the petrified rock on which it must grow. But only Dagran ever stood bare before horrors and told them all he was both at once and would rule them anyway.



He is stronger than any of us who lived. Even me. I was never strong enough to stay soft.



And as I watch him turn back to a room he would own forever the moment he entered, a room not one single lord had dared to leave, I became my father at last. Hard as a diamond, barely able to move for the weight of my own history, watching the future slip in between the cracks before anyone realized it was already here.