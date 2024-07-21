The Future of the Dwarves - "The Lilac and the Stone" Short Story Analysis

That short story was really well written. Looking back at that old Cata-era Three Hammers promo art, it seems like Blizzard came close to setting Moira up as a villain. I'm really glad they went in this direction instead.
moira went from being an ugly being in the "Fire and Iron" artwork to a nice cougar in the newer artworks
Council of Three Hammers art did Moira dirty
I must say the article's author here was excellent. Going over the history of Moira clearly and eloquently up until the modern day. I also commend both the author of the short story and this article's writer for really making me FEEL like I understand Dagran II.The content of the short story is cliche, sure, but it performs its purpose well and is also well elucidated. We've been told he's a bookish sort, and here we're shown he's a bookish sort. And of course, we (through Moira) learn that the heir of the dwarven clans isn't just all warrior or all nerd, but something in between with the strength to state his intentions both ways.And only tangentially related, but if I was a Wildhammer dwarf I'd be pushing any and all appropriate age girls in my clan to fraternize with Dagran II here. If he really is to be the King of all Dwarves, then an arranged marriage with the Wildhammer clan does seem likely.
