The Fallen Citizens of Dalaran - Dead NPCs in The War Within's Introductory Questline

Rest in Piece.
And of course the satanic panda somehow escapes.
F
Where is aludane whitecloud? Has anyone found him?
Unit Lost o7
I'm still grieving.
Any sign of Koraud?
lol at Aerith.
I clicked on this article and thought to myself "if i don't see Aerith impaled on a sword then i have no faith in this development team", and then they did one better by referencing Rebirth
>:(
So pretty much most of the trainers/vendors died. That makes a lot of sense. If a new Dalaran is ever created we’ll have fresh faces.
I came to this post expecting a mention to Aerith at the end followed up by a screenshot of her just walking away like nothing happened. I am absolutely not disappointed.
At least Applebough is safe.
I was wondering what was going on with the elaborate sword stuck into that blue floor. I didn't see aerith involved in my play through. What do you have to do to see that part?
NOT MAMA DIGGS D:
At lease credit the reddit post you stole this from.
Aerith <3
I could be wrong about this, but I think the only 'major' character here is Tiffany Cartier, given that she's one of the quest NPCS in Legion for Jewelcrafting.Wait no, Mama Diggs was important enough to get a Hearthstone portrait for the Dalaran Heist and had her own Legion quests.