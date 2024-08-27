The Earthen's Fading Memories - Allied Race Unlock Side Quest in the Isle of Dorn

Soon, we will also be able to eat rocks
Literally can’t wait to race change to earthen, I’m just disappointed by it being time gated.
This quest will stick with me through the expansions.
Thats really spooky, i litrally just asked my discord group if they had done a quest about dementia, and this went up.,
As someone who helped care for an elderly relative who gradually lost himself to dementia, this quest line hit me a lot harder than most
This was my favorite quest chain in a very long time. Well done, and turned me into a proper Earthen fan.
Someone put their whole heart into this one. I've played WoW since around WotLK, and this is first quest that ever made me tear up. Well done to whoever made this one.
Yeah this was a sad tale for me. Just like the one in Azsuna with the nightborne guy so hooked on the Mana he eventually became withered just before you go save Senegos, and he says he was happy to have us with him at the end cause we made him feel like a person, not some fiend.
This one quest chain made me tear up a little because the whole thing is just a gut punch. Thankfully I've never dealt with family or friends with memory loss due to dementia, Alzheimer's, or any other detrimental illnesses, but this was a really well written to the point where it FELT like I was dealing with it. As an engineer, I've put the lantern toy on my bars and won't take it off. It's a crappy cooking fire toy like all the others, but damn it, this one hits right in the feels.
this questline was so good
One of my favorite Warcraft stories.
This one hit hard when I first did it back on the beta. My father-in-law had Alzheimers and I feel for Urtago as it reminds me of what my wife went through.
This one was super sad, my grandfather had dementia, and this reminded me of him slowly but surely losing himself to his disease.