The Earthen's Fading Memories - Allied Race Unlock Side Quest in the Isle of Dorn

Content Warning: This questline deals with heavy subjects surrounding allegories to dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Urtago and Korgran

One Last Tradition

Korgran's Final Rest



Korgran stands in the shallows, his once warm eyes now locked in a gaze of wonder at the horizon as his lantern sways with the gentle ocean breeze.



A small ornate plaque hangs on the lantern. It reads:



Here stands Caretaker Korgran in his final shutdown.



May his forever rest not be dictated by tradition, but rather by choice.



- Caretaker Urtago