The Earthen and the Curse of Flesh - War Within Alpha Lore Speculation with Nobbel87

Curse of Flesh Origins

The Earthen of Khaz Algar

I have often walked the path between the outpost and the Mourning Rise memorial site.

I can recognize the ruts made by my heavy steps. Same as those who came before me.

But as an Unbound, I wanted to be free of traditions that lock me into performing the same duties day to day.

I chose to be a caretaker, but I wish I had wandered the Isle more. I didn't really know how much time I had left...

I would much rather shutdown by the ocean southeast of here, there is a lovely spot there I have wandered to often.

Or... Alas, maybe Urtago is right. I am just a crumbling earthen who is losing their pebbles.

I can feel it. It's like a shadow hanging at the edges of my memory.

It is growing, encroaching on me. It is like a dark fog that shadows parts of who I was and who I am.

Fading Memory

Korgran says: I, Korgran, bestow the title of Caretaker of Mourning Rise on you.

Urtago says: I, Urtago, receive the title with honor.

Urtago says: Rest Korgran. Goodbye, friend.

<Korgran's body has hardened due to the shutdown. The once warm eyes are now locked in a gaze of wonder at the horizon as his lantern sways with the gentle ocean breeze.>

Earthen Emotions

I feel my gut-gears grinding--that is a sign of anxiety.



I can feel the build up of pressure at my core. You outsiders call it sadness. It's hard for me to see korgran like this.

Fellow watchers,



When you were assigned to observe the state of our Titan-forged subjects who, regretfully, fell under the influence of flesh, the keepers could not have anticipated the effort necessary to follow them as they spread throughout the world.



I shall do my best to ensure your perseverance is recognized. But for now, you are to continue your duties until a new directive is authorized.



It is apparent from your reports that the degree of transformation in Titan-forged subjects is significantly diverse. There is no group in which this variance is more easily observable than the earthen.



While some have succumbed entirely to the malady, such as the earthen who emerged from Uldaman and called themselves dwarves, others remain resistant--whether in full or in part.



One particularly notable variant can be found in the earthen contingent dispatched to investigate the fissure detected in Sector AR-938 (for further details, search records related to geological anomalies).

Evidence of the Curse of Flesh?

In the course of their duties, these earthen began to manifest behaviors analogous to those which would one day be apparent in the self-styled dwarves, despite the two groups being separated by vast swaths of time and distance.



In fact, based on their origin dates, I could identify no corollary at all between these populations.



Yet while their behaviors, language, and demeanor show many similarities (for example, assigning Sector AR-938 the colloquial name "Khaz Algar"), physiologically the two groups remain distinct.



Is this distinctiveness due to exposure to the unique qualities of the anomaly, or is there another reason? We require more data before a conclusion can be reached.