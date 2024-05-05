The Earthen and the Curse of Flesh - War Within Alpha Lore Speculation with Nobbel87

Never gonna be able to get over the fact that these discount earthen don't have an option for stone hair and stone beards.
Is the curse of flesh thing even a question? Like you can clearly see that they have flesh features as well. They aren't full on stone
Yeah... I'm pretty sure there are no "pure Earthen" left except for the ones fresh off the manufacturing line. Titan constructs may be approximately robotic, but most of them wind up with tendencies toward self-awareness over time... which points to entropy/Void. Order has always been destined to crumble and be repurposed into a new Order.