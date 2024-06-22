The Dawnbreaker - The War Within Dungeon Preview

The new leader of the Order of Night, Shadowcrown forged an alliance with Azj-Kahet and masterminded an audacious plan to steal the flagship Dawnbreaker. A former ardent from the Priory, she has become consumed by the darkness of Beledar's Shadow.
On this difficulty, Shadow Shroud additionally infllicts damage over time.
Anub'ikkaj is one of Queen Ansurek's most brillian tacticians. A meticulous planner known for creative use of indigenous resources. His soldiers are fanatically loyal.
A winged horror from the depths of Azj-Kahet. Rasha'nan is Queen Ansurek's secret weapon to destroy the Arathi shoulder her armies fail to conquer Mereldar.