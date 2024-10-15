The Coreway and Azeroth's Worldsoul - Weekly Archive Quest Story (SPOILERS)

Thinking about this information and some of the more mundane things the Arathi have been using the "sacred flame" for (from light sources to fuel for airships), I wouldn't be surprised if they just simply were using Azertie all along and never realized it...
So it all goes back to Azerithe in the end...
Be nice if I could actually do this questline. Only the first quest has ever popped up for me, and that was even 2 weeks after it had for everyone else.
Tbh, I guess this explaination is fine, but I wish it was more exciting like it crashing. However, none of the NPCs saw any giant light thing falling down so it makes sense it definitely didn't happen and was obvious.
Wait, it was always Azerite?*Magni, relapsing on his condition* "always has been lad"
It makes me crazy how bad wowhead's lore speculation can be and still be stated like it's fact. It isn't claimed ANYWHERE that the healing of the planet caused and created the crystals. It could just as easily be related to its status as the Prime.
"Cleansed the world of the old gods"If brutally ripping them out of the literal crust of the planet is 'cleansing,' then setting fire to clothing is laundry.Nice to now know that SoD is essentially just the way of them justifying the uncountable retcons they've done. Plus I mean this is more or less something we've known about for 15 years when Algalon was sent by the Pantheon to evaluate and "re-originate" Azeroth. Just wipe it clean because everyone and everything sucks. I dunno man, all this new story is cool and all but it feels thinner than paper when we've already met and seen how weirdly useless the Pantheon was with Argus who was basically a proto-world soul. Hell, Eonar didn't even directly resurrect us when Argus killed us, she grew a sapling that had limited energy so we could use it to revive.I'm admittedly nitpicky but still. The continuity is a meme at this point.