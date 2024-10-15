The Coreway and Azeroth's Worldsoul - Weekly Archive Quest Story (SPOILERS)

WARNING: Spoilers for The War Within!

The Message of the Archive

Archaedas says: At the titans' command, we keepers began the Acclimation. Each installation, all linked to the Manifold, produced vast numbers of titanforged workers.

Archaedas says: We fired the Great Forges, to fuel the Acclimation and empower the Manifold to heal the ravaged world.

Archaedas says: Then began construction of the Coreway, a direct channel to the heart of Azeroth, that would allow the titans to study the Worldsoul without harming it.

Archaedas says: However, as we delved deeper, we encountered certain obstacles--colossal crystals which we came to realize were calcified chunks of the Worldsoul's essence.

Archaedas says: They are of great power, and I wonder how many yet remain undiscovered beneath the earth, all over the world.

Archaedas says: By word of the great Khaz'goroth, the titans' research has revealed that Azeroth's Worldsoul is indeed the Prime. Our purpose may yet be fulfilled.

Dagran Thaurissan II says: Enormous powerful chunks of Worldsoul essence... do you think Beledar, in Hallowfall, could be one of them?

High Speaker Brinthe says: Potentially. But it was never within the scope of our Edicts to study the crystal.

Dagran Thaurissan II says: He mentions the titanforged making the Coreway... did you know it was built to study the Worldsoul?

High Speaker Brinthe says: We were created for the great purpose of serving the titans, and thus we built it. Its purpose was irrelevant to us.

High Speaker Brinthe says: We fulfilled our Edicts dependably, and we have strived to do so throughout the millennia, despite Khaz Algar facing many... setbacks.

Dagran Thaurissan II says: Setbacks? What do you mean?

High Speaker Brinthe says: Long ago, the continents of the world split apart, and the machinery that powered our facility was damaged--cut off from the Manifold.

High Speaker Brinthe says: We were unable to repair the connection. We operated on auxiliary power for a time... but eventually it ran out, and we fell into... disarray.

Dagran Thaurissan II says: That must have been the Sundering... it's miraculous that any of this survived intact.

The True Nature of Beledar

More Crystals Within Azeroth?

The Source of the Earthen's Woes