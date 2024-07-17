The Clarifications and Changes in Chronicle Volume 4 (Spoilers)

Shadowlands is still canon so the story can’t recover until they “salvage” that.
Oof. The word "clarifications" is doing a LOT of work here.
"Rather than simply 'looking the other way', the Sunreavers are now actively involved in Garrosh's theft of the Divine Bell from Darnassus, making them more explicit culprits in the betrayal of the Kirin Tor that Jaina Proudmoore uses as justification to enact the Purge of Dalaran."Where are those Horde sympa's that are always like: "bUt BuT aLlIaNcE aLsO eViL tHeY kIlLeD bLoOd ElVeS?"Aha... suuure... so, purge of Dalaran is out of the question... Camp Tarajo is laughable since the Alliance general gave the enemies a chance to retreat, since he only wanted to destroy the encampent, aka, if they would have retreat, they'd have all survived, but hey, at least the woman and children left, they were smart...What does the Horde "still" have about the Alliance also being "the bad guys"? :)))"Despite being available for players of both factions, the questline that culminates in the freedom of Xal'atath at the Crucible of Storms is now solely completed by the Horde player character in canon. Sorry, Alliance-only players."--- LOOOL Horde players can't even say that, well, Alliance players also released Xal'atath :))))) this one does feel ? though since, how could Horde players go willy nilly in Stormsong Valley, I'd have assumed that an Alliance player would do it since they can go anywhere in Stormsong Valley with ease AND being helped even (to get somewhere where its more difficult, let's say)... but eh... Horde baddies again it seems :)
Just when we thought their lore couldn’t get worse, they print a book complete with utter nonsense. Did the writers even play the game? Sure as hell just sounds like they read wowpedia and made up their own story based on that.
Man i like jailer but damn how they did him dirty. I hope we can revive his PlayStation 1 polygon model by pressing the switch on button and asking his help against the first ones. But i am getting ahead of myself.But like he said that "You preserve that which is doomed. A cosmos divided will not survive what is to come."
But i do hope they use primus more since he is still interesting.
I really don't understand the direction they took for posting events in BFA. Invalidating whole swaths of quests and motivations for what? Its like Metzen and crew decided that they were going to put how they wanted BFA to play out; as oppose to how it did play out for the sake of future content that will be made referencing these events. If that is the case it should be clarified. Until then I will not be taking that portion of Chronicle as canon, as it makes almost no sense when viewing the in game content.
The lore is dead
It should be noted that Invalidus is no Void Lord. But a Voidlord. Which are sometimes also called Void Lords. But are actually just the greater armored type of Voidwalkers of which many exist within the game.Which is stupid, and Blizzard messed up giving the ultimate big bad rulers of the Void the same name as a quest mob, but that was known from the start. Either way, it is not one of the world-eating Void Lords that created the Old Gods. Chronicles even describes us slaying it.As for the Sunreavers, were they not always at least one involved in the theft of the bell? I am pretty sure I remember it being so. I think the main difference in Chronicle is that Garrosh purposely ordered the theft of the Bell with the Sunreavers involved, because he secretly knew Lor'Themar had been negotiating with Varian Wrynn, and was purposely looking to drive a wedge between the Blood Levels and the Alliance with the potential fallout.
Warcraft Chronicles 4More retcons than before
TLDR: they can’t make sense of their own storylines thanks to 20+ years of retconning huge parts of the lore just to suit whatever wild idea they had in each expansion, with BfA and SL being the most problematic. Basically what we already knew so this offers very little clarity.