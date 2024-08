The Bench podcast is a new weekly podcast hosted by Growl Tettles and Squishei where they discuss the latest topics in World of Warcraft. This week we have Yoda join us to discuss the tank blue post we received a few weeks back! Additionally we have a few other topics like Augmentation Evoker nerfs, and how augs are bad for the game :(. Additionally the guys discuss the state of mythic raiding and how it's been effected recently.Links: