The Bench World of Warcraft Podcast Episode 10 ft. Growl, Tettles, Squishei, & Mystery Guest
Live
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
In the latest episode of The Bench WoW Podcast Growl, Tettles, and Squishei are joined by a mystery guest to discuss the Race to World First, Raid tuning, and Mythic+ difficulty.
The Bench podcast is a weekly podcast hosted by
Growl
,
Tettles
and
Squishei
where they discuss the latest topics in World of Warcraft. In this episode, they discuss the Race to World First, Raid tuning, and Mythic+ difficulty.
Links:
Twitter
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Here are some links to the discussed topics:
Race to World First Mythic Nerub-ar Palace
29 different specs used by RWF guilds
Raid Tuning
Broodtwister difficulty
Other Cool Stuff
Shaman is very good
1
Comment by
Bjerkie
on 2024-10-03T03:47:34-05:00
Much better than The PoddyC ;-)
