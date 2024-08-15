The Art of The War Within - 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition Artbook

I bought elden ring dlc CE and artbook that was inside was just total ass compared to this artbook of wow CE15-30 pages, 480p quality print and its covered like some cheap as book
I Hope they don't make faerin a mary sue-ish perfect caricature...
Still hoping they'll do a BFA art book sometime...don't like having the hole in the collection, and the art of BFA is SO good.
I really wish they just sold the artbook separately I love the statue but I have way to much plastic tat already. As someone who already upgraded to the expansion digitally would be nice if they at least gave you a discount code for the Gear Store for all the digital stuff like the trading tender and such that is only given once per license.
Love the book! The art is so good but I wish they would also release a comprehensive version that includes the art for the later story parts and zones. Kinda like a part 2, end of expansion art. I would buy it for sure, either that or a collection from past expansion in 1(or 2).