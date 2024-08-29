The Arathi's Last Mage - Hallowfall Side Quest Spotlight

Wenren Althal, the Last Mage

<Ask about the other mages in the Hallowfall Arathi.>



Sadly, I'm the only mage left of the Hallowfall Expedition. Some conjurers of the Priory toy with the arcane, but none truly wield it.



I was a mere apprentice when we set out, over a decade ago. My masters were core to the mission. They were to set up portals back home whenever we arrived at our destination. That way, we'd have a steady flow of supplies and reinforcements.



It was a stroke of the darkest luck that every single one died in the crash.



<Wenren lets out a long, mournful sigh."



And I never learned how to make a portal home while I had the chance.

<Ask why he can't make a portal right now.>



<Ask how a fellow mage could ever be so foolish as to leave home without learning how to make a portal there.>



Ah! A fellow mage?



To tell the truth... I've never been any good at teleportation magic.



But even if I was a genius, you know teleportation is complicated. Most often, you have to be at the location in order to learn how to make a portal there. Sometimes, a skilled enough master can teach you how to create a portal to somewhere they know, even if you do not.



I wasn't able to master the spell before we left the Empire. We didn't think it would matter, given how many other master mages came with us.



Who could have expected all the others would be lost?

<Ask about his research into teleportation magic.>



Nobody else thinks it will work. To be honest, I'm scared to get my hopes up, myself.



But, if it does work... think of the possibilities! The reinforcements, the supplies!



People can see their families again.



I have a theory. Every living being holds within themselves a memory of where they were born.



If I can tap into that information, perhaps I can combine that with more traditional teleportation to teleport people home.



I just haven't had the right hook into proper teleportation magic, until these crabs appeared!

<His theory is interesting. Ask how he plans to handle the stabilization of the spell's fourth quadrant without an established ley line connection.>



<Wenren blinks in surprise.>



I'm so glad you asked! That one had me stumped for a while. But you see that's exactly what I need from these crabs. It's a roundabout way, but with a series of conversions, I can transform the residual crab energy into a trace ley line connection...



<Wenren continues for some time. You are somewhat dubious but it sounds feasible.>

<Ask about the origin of the crabs.>



Strange, isn't it? What could be causing this sudden arcane energy? It only started recently.



Something in the water, perhaps? Something these particular crabs are particularly sensitive to?



But why now?



<Wenren shrugs.>



Magic works in mysterious ways.



<Tell Wenren about the crash of Dalaran.>



What?!



So that's what that quake was? A massive, arcane-infused city crashing into the island above?!



<Wenren ponders this.>



Yes, if... if some magic residue got into the water, then trickled down here from above... that certainly could be what's affecting the crabs.



Fascinating!

The Portal Experiments

The Fruits of His Labor

<You sense faint traces of magic around the mages of this journal. Whatever spell had been cast--possibly to conceal its contents-- Tefferty had nod had time to recast it.>



Day 1



What a fool! This young mage is as hapless as they get. The Order need not have sent me. This is a waste of my time and my talents!



What the boy aims to do is impossible.

<You flip ahead some pages.>



Day 25



No matter what I say, the Order refuses to move my post. "Keep an eye on him." they say, "If he does, against all odds, manage to succeed, our cause will be immediately out-numbered beyond reckoning."



We can't afford to have reinforcements from the Empire swarm Hallowfall. With their accumulated strength in the Light, the tide would turn away from the darkness. The truth of the shadows would only be chased further away.

<You flip through more pages.>



Day 153



Another day. Another failed experiment. What a fool.



Why couldn't I have gotten a better post! I want to take down a dawntower! Or an airship!



I'm beginning to think the rest of the Order doesn't like me.

<You flip through more cynical observations and complaints.>



Day 592



Well, I'll be damned...



Wenren might actually have had a breakthrough. Of course, he's said that many times before, but this time...



And there's all these newcomers around. With their help, could he do it? Could he actually finish his spell?



Maybe all this waiting and watching was worth it all along.



I must watch him now, closer than ever, and sharpen my dagger...