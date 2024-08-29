The Arathi's Last Mage - Hallowfall Side Quest Spotlight

Interesting quest line. The intro quest is still bugged though 😢
I do feel that many quests in TWW have more in depth meaning than the usual in WoW. Like a bit more on "thats life" against the sheer optimism from DF. And some like this are a subtle reminder that us as visitors see just the tip of an iceberg that the locals suffer daily and we cannot fully grasp
I found it really odd that nobody is telling them that the empire we know of has been dead and gone for over 1,200 years. Let alone, this is their last mage... and even though he's a "kook", they should very much have been defending him. Especially since by then they knew of the somehow large number of a small number of personnel who are now part of a cult group.When I came back to him being dead, I was like "...sigh... Could have just had him fail in making the teleportation spell... instead we continue this thing of secret group has many members and is super bad" - Especially since it was in the span of a few moments and they had enough time to kill him, ransack his entire place, burn everything, put out the fires, and then run off to be the "random nobody" again that surely can't be bad.
Fun fact: The Arathi Empire is alive and quite well. I suspect they will be future antagonists, though I am unsure of what roll the Hallowfall Arathi will play in this.
He references his cat Larky and wonders if his cat is still around. Want to bet the player will get Larky as a battle pet if/when the game goes to the Arathi empire? Prerequisite could be just doing The Last Mage quest chain and maybe getting to like 20 renown with Hallowfall and the Arathi Empire. The cat might pair up well with Dog.Now the question is when the empire itself will appear. This expansion I honestly don't see it unless it ends up the 11.2 patch. If the goblin and ethereal raids come to pass, one could be a smaller raid while the other is the 11.1 feature, then the Arathi Empire perhaps the 11.2 feature. Otherwise, I can see them more in Midnight making it a light vs dark reference. Or we'll see them begin to really come into play in 12.2 but not actually be in the game until 13.0 as a "it's always darkest before dawn" reference. Would be really vicious of Blizzard to tease their empire only to never bring them in, but everyone remembers Faralon and the Orge continent from WoD.