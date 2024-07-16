Taliesin & Evitel Zone Story and Art Interview with Maria Hamilton and Jordan Powers

most disliked wow content creators XD
I will admit. I did a lot more of the side stories than I expected. I was doing them and then realised I wasn’t progressing the campaign so I stopped and went back to it, but then found myself doing side stories again. There is a lot happening and the story is nicely built. Not just a heap of “go kill 10 wolves because I have a farm and wolves and farms don’t work”Some of the side stories even felt more like a campaign story than a side story. Which was why I got so caught up in them.Hopefully people spend some time on them and also read the quest text. It amazes me that so many people rush through and never read the stories happening in the quest text.
Thanks for the transcript. I did not want to watch it, but wanted to read what was said.
That Jordan guy did a great job. I hope we see more of him in interviews.
Hope you guys highlight wowcrendors interview with them aswell.
Really hope we get less outdoor world events this time around, too. They definitely overdid them in DF. World content players wanted content, but not many of them wanted scheduled group content.From the sounds of it there's more variety and we can largely just pick out favourites as opposed to doing them all for the weeklies, though, so that's nice. Also great to hear the side stories are so good, and should be a lot of fun speculation material.
I look forward to exploring these zones. As the leader of a roleplay guild that likes to organize adventures and hang out socially in these new places, I hope there's a lot to explore, and a lot of fun little hubs to hang out in.The bigger lands Dragonflying/Skyriding requires seems to have given the Devs a lot more freedom to build large zones to fill up with all sorts of flavor. Settlements that aren't just 2 huts and a tower, but vibrant cultural hubs, full of activity, characteristic doodads, little details to uncover and admire, and hang out in.I've really enjoyed that aspect of Dragonflight, and how much attention was given to the local cultures. I'd still like some more good hangouts for roleplayers without quest givers, not swarmed by NPCs (especially talking ones) and with places to sit and have a drink together, of course. But I very much look forward to both the content of The War Within, and the content I can create for my guildies, within it. (As well as looking forward to seeing a lot more of the Harronir. If they are all that I think they are, I will be super excited!)
If they understand that not everyone wants to quest all the way to 80 then why do they force its completion to attain regular flying?
i found it really weird in the beta how when you show up the arathi dont even mention how different you are or how you got there or anything, it was just a "hi! come with us to fight these spider people" and away we go there was no mistrust or suspicion or anything it was really jarring