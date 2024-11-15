Taliesin and Evitel Undermine(d) Interview - Player Housing, D.R.I.V.E., Goblin Society

$500 Castles, $200 Butlers, $100 Leonardo Da Goblin Portraits
Dam. A boss where you hop on your car and drive through obstacles would be sick. Yea sure it could get sick doing each week... but I hope they at least put it in the raid just to travel boss too boss
my only ask with housing is that its not all just "pick an item to go in this slot" preset game like the garrison. PLEASE let us place stuff anywhere and everywhere, similar to games like ffxiv and palia.
“ Garrisons were never aimed to be Housing. Their intent was to mimic a military base to wage war against the Ion Horde.”Just picture an army of Orcs but they’re all actually just clones of Ion Hazzikostas.
What I really hope is, that it will be worked on like Skyriding and that it will be expanded upon other mechanical mounts like the Goblin Trikes and all the old and new Choppers. What I hope for the MOST, is that we could use it OUTSIDE of Undermine and that it will not end up being a gimmick and then be thrown out. Skyriding was a total success with people having ups n downs ofcourse, but I would love to see D.R.I.V.E get the same treatment as Skyriding for the future ahead.Why? Cause I love dynamic means of travel. Who knows, maybe they, idk, figure out how to make it magically work for other mounts like Horses and Saber mounts too. Some mounts could work, since animations can make it work out if executed right, while others like Spiders or Centipede mounts might seem a bit goofy and could be an exception to not work with it. Thats just alot of speculation, hopes and dreams and I know we cant be sure that Blizzard will 100% expand upon it after that patch, but if it will work out great and will not be janky as all hell, then it might work as fine as skyriding. :D
"Blizzard is looking for feedback on what players want from the feature. And what players don't want from it too."Here's one for free: players don't want real money transactions to be involved.
"No flying in Undermine" Oh so we spent 2 years bragging about how awesome dragonflying is so we can extremely limit it in the future and go back to no flying patches? Wonderful. Regressing instead of progressing.
Why'd they make Ion look so mean T.T haha! Poor guy
No flying - no playing. Simple as that.Cancel your subs now, this is the only way to make them listen and reconsider this terrible game design.Vote with your wallet now, before it's too late!
The ion hordiskostasAlso trying to make goblins more nuanced is fixing a very problematic part of the lore that needed fixing for a very very long time. Kudos to the newfound diversity at Blizzard for pushing for stuff like that, I'm certain. I have zero complaints about any of the announcements, I just have hopes that they will be done in a way I like. And of course, I will always be depressed every time it looks like they are flying right past an opportunity to introduce the much needed tinker class archetype but I'm resigned since Mechagon I guess.
"Blizzard is looking for feedback on what players want from the feature. And what players don't want from it too.They better actually listen. I want paintings of beautiful women on my walls ALONG WITH paintings of fruits. Give me both or revert the fruits back to women; those are the only correct options.The idea of Seasonal companions for Delves was scrapped in favor of continuing to progress with Brann.Big L. They could've had us build up several explorers and bring them all back for one final big delve at the end, but nope. They took the lazy route here. "The goal with Undermine(d) was to make Goblins feel more than just wacky and explosions. To show that they, like all other races of Azeroth, also have their struggles, their heroes, and their culture."I hope they don't try to make goblins sappy, because them being egregiously greedy little bas!@#$% is what makes them fun and lets them stand out among the numerous "oh woe is me we have so many problems" races (aka all of them). Time is money, friend.
I need my wife to get back into WoW so that I'm not the only one in my household being an absolute degenerate with WoW, so that means I'm gonna need Blizz to go full Animal Crossing/Stardew Valley. She needs farming, furniture crafting, inside/outside home customization, and no skimping on that last one. I'm talking precision furniture placement, wallpapers/flooring, wall decorations, the works.I've already had "the talk" with her following the player housing announcement and she's assured me that if it's done right, she'll no-life the game right alongside me. The devs that have played AC/SDV know what I'm talking about.If you're reading this Blizz, help a brother out.
"Undermine is a dense urban space unsuitable for skydiving." lol wat