Talent Calculator Now Updated for Latest Beta Build - New Talents & Hero Talent Tuning
The War Within
Posted
1 hr 32 min ago
by
Jaydaa
Wowhead's War Within Talent Calculator is now updated for today's Beta build with all the latest talent changes including the significant Hero Talent tuning! Plan, theorycraft, and share your talent builds including all Hero specs!
War Within Talent CalculatorThe War Within Hero Talents Overview
Wowhead's War Within Talent Calculator
We've updated our Talent Calculator with all the latest talent tree changes and Hero Talent additions.
The War Within Talent Calculator
The War Within introduces Hero Talents, an extension of the Talent system designed to explore more specific class fantasies. Learn more about Hero Talents in our Everything About Hero Talents Guide.
